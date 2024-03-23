Introducing new Daylight Tablet with e-paper like LivePaper display

Here’s introducing the Daylight Tablet, a new to-be-released tablet device that its makers claim has zero glare and does not emit any blue light. Designed by the Daylight Company, the tablet is believed to come with an RLCD display even though the company stated they are using a special e-paper for the tablet which they are referring to as the LivePaper display.

The company also stated the display is reflective in nature, unlike traditional displays which are emissive. That way, you have to rely entirely on the ambient light for your reading. That said, the tablet does offer individual warm and cold backlight controls to allow for a customized reading experience. The display offers the same feel as reading a real paper, something that puts it in the same league as the Kindle or the Kobo e-paper devices.

However, unlike E Ink displays that e-readers such as the Kindle come with, the LivePaper display offers a markedly better refresh rate of 60Hz. This ensures video playback effortlessly while you can also play some light games as well, at least those that do not require high refresh rates. There are zero ghosting issues and pages turn instantly.

It otherwise comes with 8 GB RAM and runs Android 13. With the accompanying stylus, you can draw, scribble, or annotate directly on e-books or PDFs. The Daylight Tablet is slated for launch in May 2024 and is going to cost 799 USD.