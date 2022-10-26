Onyx Boox Nova Air 2 is a 7.8 inch e-note

Onyx Boox has just unveiled the Nova Air2, their latest generation 7.8-inch eReader and note-taking device as the successor to the popular Nova Air. It has the Android 11 OS with an upgraded Qualcomm octa-core CPU to offer an improved performance. The all-new Ivory White color is ideal for an elegant carry in-house or outdoors. The included white Pen Plus is the perfect tool for note-taking and sketching either directly in the eBooks or in a notepad of the built-in Notes app.

The Onyx Boox Nova Air 2 features a 7.8-inch E INK Carta HD display panel with a resolution of 1872×1404 with 300 PPI. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. The ivory white bezels and back platting makes it standout in a crowd. The stylus is also white, so it blends in perfectly. There is a front-lit display and warm lighting system with both amber and white LED lights, making the Air 2 great for working day or night.

There is a WACOM screen that you can use the note taking functionality with, to freehand draw, jot down notes or edit PDF files. The Boox Pen Plus comes with this model for free and when drawing, you have 4096 different levels of pressure sensativity and the screen has palm rejection. The stylus can magnetically attach itself to the side of the Note Air 2. The Onyx Note taking app is world-class and has all of the features, templates and saving options that users demand.

Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm octa-core 662 CPU, 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There is WIFI, Bluetooth 5.0 and an speaker, which is great for listening to audiobooks, music or podcasts. It has a USB-C port for transferring documents, apps or data to your device and it is powered by a respectable 2000 mAh battery. There is also a mic. The dimensions are 194x136x6.3 and weighs 235g.

The Note Air 2 ships with Android 11 and has the Google Play Store preinstalled. So users can just sign-in with their Gmail account and have full access to millions of free and paid apps. There is a stock reading app that ships with this model, that is really good for sideloaded content. It supports PDF, DJVU, AZW, AZW3, DOC, DOCX, EPUB, FB2, FBZ, HTML, MOBI, ODT, PRC, RTF, SXW, TRC, TXT, CHM and PPT. Whew, that is a lot of supported formats.

The Note Air 2 comes with a free case and stylus and is available from the Good e-Reader Store for $339.99.

