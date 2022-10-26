Onyx BOOX Announces Tab Ultra with a 16MP Camera

Onyx Boox has just announced the Tab Ultra, which is being marketed as a ePaper tablet PC. Unlike other typical BOOX models, it features the BOOX Super Refresh Technology to provide a smooth refresh experience on the 10.3″ E Ink display powered by a Qualcomm Octa-core CPU and an exclusive GPU. It also has a redesigned user interface more suitable for mobile working compared to BOOX’s other E Ink tablets, with new multi-finger gestures and a Navigation Bar as an alternative navigating method.

Onyx Boox has never included a camera on any of their e-readers or e-notes before, but the Tab Ultra is equipped with a 16MP rear camera for built-in document scanning and OCR functions as well as compatibility with third-party photo and scan apps. The magnetic 2-in-1 Keyboard Cover is specifically designed for Tab Ultra as an optional accessory to provide extra protection and productivity when used as an external keyboard connected via pogo pins on the side of the device.

The Tab Ultra features a 10.3 inch E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1404×1072 with 227 PPI. The sides of the bezel around the screen is black, but the back plate has a stylish phantom black color and there is a strip on the front of the bezel with this color too, it makes it look like the left side is a spine of a book. There is a front-lit display with both white and amber LED lights for cool and warm lighting.

Underneath the hood is a Qualcomm octa-core CPU 662 processor, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. If this is not enough storage for you, there is an SD card slot capable of housing an additional 2TB of additional storage. You can listen to audiobooks, music or podcasts via wireless headphones or an external speaker with the accompanied Bluetooth 5.0 standard. However, there is also a speaker that you can use. Transferring documents, books or PDF files is easy with the USB-C port. It is powered by a giant 6700 mAh battery, which should be good for about three weeks of constant usage. The dimensions are 225x184x6.7mm and weighs 480g.

The Boox Tab Ultra is running Google Android 11 and has full access to the Google Play Store, which is preinstalled. Users can just sign into their account and start downloading their favorite apps. The built in e-reading app is really good and supports a myriad of formats, such as PDF, EPUB, PDF-DRM, EPUB-DRM, TXT, RTF, HTML, CHM, DOC, FB2.

You can take notes on the TAB Ultra, and comes with a free Boox Pen 2 Pro stylus. The screen has 4096 levels of pressure sensativity and palm rejection. This is the typical excellent note taking app that is great for freehand drawing, taking notes, jotting down train of thought or editing PDF files.

The Boox Tab Ultra is available today from the Good e-Reader Store and comes with a free case and stylus. It is retailing for $599.99.

