The Amazon vs Huawei legal battle might have to do with the Kindle Scribe

Amazon is accused of infringing copyrights held by Huawei which might be related to E Ink devices, Pandaily reported citing the Chinese media house Guancha. It is not known at this moment which of Huawei’s copyright has become the bone of contention between the two tech giants though experts believe it could be related to E Ink devices launched by the American company. Among the defendants include two of Amazon’s subsidiaries as well as Compal Electronics and its two subsidiaries. The case has been filed in the Intermediate People’s Court of Suzhou in Jiangsu Province and is slated to be heard next on December 8 this year.

Huawei is counted among the top manufacturers of electronics devices along with smartphones, laptops, tablet, and other smart home gadgets. It had earlier launched the MatePad Paper, essentially an e-note device with stylus support featuring a 10.3-inch E Ink display. Amazon, on the other has been offering the Kindle range of devices for decades now. It recently launched the Kindle Scribe which also happens to be an e note and is a first from Amazon, something that pitches it in direct competition with the Chinese firm.

Also, as the Chinese news outlet Guancha speculated, it is the presence of Compal Electronics among the defendants that has led many to believe the dispute might have to do with patents related to E Ink devices that Amazon offers. The Taiwan-based company otherwise assembles devices for such brands as HP, Dell, among others. Amazon had earlier announced the withdrawal of its eBookStore service from China.

Interestingly, Huawei has found itself at the center of a bitter trade war between China and the US that prevented it from accessing the Android platform along with several other technologies and services. It had to come up with an alternative to Android in the form of Harmony OS that currently powers the MatePad Paper device along with its other smartphone range.

The Huawei MatePad Paper, meanwhile, has been well accepted in the domestic and other markets where it is available. According to PanDaily, the Huawei e-note topped sales of more than 110,000 units during the first three months of its launch which easily surpassed than of the Kindle Youth Edition. Huawei has also emerged as the top recipient of patents granted by the China National Intellectual Property Administration and the European Patent Office in 2021 while being the fifth largest recipient of patents granted by the United States Patent and Trademark Office in 2021.