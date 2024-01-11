Onyx Boox Palma in white shade is back in stock

Onyx Boox Palma is the one pocket-sized e-reader that perhaps is being talked about the most at the moment. It comes in shades of white and black though consumer preference seems to be heavily tilted towards the white version. That is the model that has been hard to come by as the same is already shown being sold-out on the company’s official US and European website.

However, the good news on this front is that the Palma in a white shade is available to buy on the Hong Kong page. The two versions are priced the same both in the US and Hong Kong while in Europe, it will set you back 299.99 Euros. Save for the color of the skin, all Palma models sold anywhere have largely the same internal build.

The Australian website Harvey Norman too has the white Palma model to offer though here, you will have to shell out $497. Also, Harvey Norman does not ship internationally. This would serve only those who reside in Australia.

So, those who might have been waiting for the Palma in a white shade can place their orders on the Hong Kong page of the company’s official sales site.

As for the device itself, the Palma comes with a 6.13-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having 300 PPI resolution. The display supports dual-tone illumination for easy anywhere reading capability. Under the hood, the Palma features a Qualcomm Octa-Core processor along with a 6 GB RAM. Providing the juice is a 3950 mAh battery.

There is 128 GB of storage available which is further expandable thanks to the microSD card slot that it comes with. The e-reader runs Android 11 out of the box. Connectivity options the e-reader supports include dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.0. There is a 16 MP camera available on the rear as well. Palma does not support cellular connectivity though.