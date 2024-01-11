Dasung is shipping out Paperlike Kaleido 3 Color Monitor to backers

Dasung is a company that specializes in E INK monitors and has been developing them for close to ten years. Whenever they have a new model, they tend to crowdfund them first, in order to get the money necessary for a production run and gauge consumer interest. Their latest generation product is a 25-inch E INK Kaleido 3 color monitor has been on Indiegogo since September 2023, and they are finally shipped out to customers.

The Dasung Paperlike Color features a 25.3-inch Kaleido 3 display, Paperlike Color is available in two versions, the Dark Knight edition, which, as you might have guessed, features an all-black exterior, and the Curved Screen edition featuring 4000R curvature while measuring just 8mm at its thinnest point. The underlying technology along with everything else happens to be the same with both the models.

It includes a 16:9 aspect ratio and 4096 colors along with 3K ultra-high definition resolution. Then there is also the Dasung X-Color Filter technology at work which ensures enhanced levels of ‘color contrast, brightness, text clarity, and dynamic color effects’ which allows for a more realistic and comfortable viewing experience. Apart from this, there is also the Turbo High Refresh Rate technology which too adds to the viewing experience by ensuring smoother displays with less ghosting. The display is has both warm and cool lighting, which means you will be able to continue with your work even in dimly lit or dark conditions as well.

Further, thanks to the integrated support for MiraCast or AirPlay wireless transmission technology, the Paperlike Color can seamlessly connect with other devices and peripherals using 2.4G+5G transmission. The presence of dual-channel speakers allows for an immersive listening experience.

The monitor is fairly expensive, at $1500.00 and when it is available for sale on the Dasung website, it will increase to $1900. Will this price appeal to customers who need a digital paper screen with a front-light?

