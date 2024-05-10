PEN America cancels major events amid mounting controversy

Amid mounting criticism over its response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, PEN America has decided to cancel not only its 2024 Literary Awards ceremony, but also the 20th edition of its esteemed World Voices Festival.

These cancellations came in the wake of withdrawals from awards consideration and participation in the festival by an unprecedented number of authors. Some authors have withdrawn in protest that PEN American is not doing enough, while others, want to distance themselves from controversy all together.

Despite PEN American issuing over 40 statements denouncing the loss of Palestinian lives, a group of writers, including Naomi Klein, Isabella Hammad, Michelle Alexander, Hisham Matar, and Zaina Arafat, sent a letter to PEN America claiming the organization had “betrayed (its) professed commitment to peace and equality for all, and to freedom and security for writers everywhere.”

Some Authors Expressing Fear

While there are vocal voices pushing for more from the organization, a significant number of authors, albeit less vocal, have communicated their ‘genuine fear’ to PEN America, citing concerns about potential harsh attacks on social media. These authors have expressed a desire to distance themselves from the organization to avoid being targeted.

According to an in-depth piece titled, “When Writers Silence Writers”, written for The Atlantic, by award winning journalist, George Packer, the pressure campaign against PEN America and some of its members was executed with strategic precision, employing online attacks and direct personal messages that were described as ‘merciless.’

Packer writes, “Invited panelists found themselves threatened with isolation by their colleagues or their communities. Some joined the boycott out of conviction. But others fell in line out of fear of harassment or concern for their careers, or they withdrew from the festival when they saw who else was withdrawing, or they worried about the “optics” of sitting on a depleted panel that lacked the requisite diversity. As the dominoes fell, there were more and more reasons not to be seen standing.”

PEN America’s Response

In a statement PEN American shared,

“As an organization that cares deeply about the freedom of writers to speak their conscience, we are concerned about any circumstance in which writers tell us they feel shut down, or that speaking their minds bears too much risk. The very mission of PEN America, is to elevate writers and foster dialogue across differences. Yet we have heard from writers who have come under tremendous pressure by those who characterize anyone who participated in our events, as taking sides in the war in Gaza. Amid this climate, it became impossible to mount the festival in keeping with the principles upon which it was founded 20 years ago.”

They continued, sharing that they are making an effort to address the concerns, and that their leadership has embarked on a path of “introspection and reconciliation”. This “path” will include conducting a comprehensive review of the organization’s work spanning the past decade. Additionally, Clarisse Rosaz Shariyf, PEN America’s chief officer of literary programming, has pledged to host a town hall in the near future to engage with the issues gripping both the literary community and the organization itself.

Despite these efforts, tensions within PEN America and its critics persist. While acknowledging the decisions made by writers who withdrew from PEN America events, Rosaz Shariyf emphasized the organization’s respect for differing viewpoints and its commitment to fostering dialogue.

Alternative Programming

Amid the cancellations of scheduled events, certain authors took initiative and organized an independent gathering on Tuesday night. As reported by Vulture, this event, held in support of We Are Not Numbers, a writing nonprofit in Gaza, served as a response to the recent upheavals within the American PEN chapter.

Omar Robert Hamilton, co-founder of the Palestine Festival of Literature, collaborated with Writers Against the War on Gaza and Amplify Palestine to orchestrate the event. He emphasized, ‘The evening aimed to provide a haven and a focal point for authors who chose to withdraw from communal gatherings. It was an assertion against organizations that seek to enforce silence and claim neutrality in the face of political turmoil—a fallacy that we firmly reject.'”

Future Uncertain

While the organization’s PEN America Literary Gala is still scheduled for May 16th, the cancellations of the Literary Awards ceremony and World Voices Festival mark significant setbacks for PEN America. These events are supposed to be platforms for celebrating literary excellence and fostering dialogue within the literary community.

PEN America has faced internal member debate before, notably in 2015, when they decided to give the French satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo a freedom of expression award. However, the current state of PEN America and its 4,500 members is beginning to reveal a significant division within the organization.

Amid mounting criticism and withdrawals from participation, PEN America finds itself at a crossroads, grappling with questions of identity, integrity, and inclusivity. The organization’s commitment to fostering dialogue and its recent pledges of introspection and reconciliation signal a recognition of the need for meaningful engagement with contentious issues.

Yet, as tensions persist and alternative programming emerges, PEN America and the broader literary community face a critical juncture in redefining their roles and responsibilities. The challenges ahead demand not only introspection but also a commitment to fostering dialogue, understanding, and empathy in the face of adversity.

As PEN America navigates this challenging period, the path forward remains uncertain. However, the resilience of the literary community and the commitment to upholding the values of freedom of expression offer hope for a future where dialogue, understanding, and solidarity prevail.