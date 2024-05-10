New Lenovo tablet with paper-like display set for May 16 launch

The Lenovo Xiaoxin Pad 2024 Comfort Edition is all set for launch on May 16. While there still are a few days left for the official launch to take place, here are a few details of the upcoming tablet device that have come to the fore courtesy of ITHome. What we have come to know about the tablet is that it will come with an 11-inch LCD panel having 1920 x 1200 pixels resolution. The display has a max brightness setting of 400 nits and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

However, the display exhibits paper-like qualities in being glare-free to a large extent. That has been brought about by the use of AG nanoscale etching technology that has made the display anti-reflective by up to 95 percent. This apart, the display also benefits from hardware-level low blue light and flicker-free DC dimming technology which together with the multi-layer diffused soft light feature makes the display extremely safe and soothing to the eyes.

Apart from this, the tablet device comes with advanced eye protection features such as application time limit and usage time limit. Both of these will serve to warn the user once the set limit has been breached. Among the other vision-friendly features that the tablet comes with include AI intelligent eye protection reminders, sitting posture reminders, distance reminders, and concentration reminders.

Lenovo said the Xiaoxin Pad 2024 Comfort Edition has won the TÜV Rheinland Paper Display Certification and TÜV Rheinland Growth Care Certification, besides also clearing the National Eye Engineering Center Eye Protection Test. The tablet also supports an ultra-wide viewing angle which makes it extremely user-friendly. All of this makes the tablet extremely safe for all, including children as well as elderly people.

Among its other specs include the Qualcomm Snapdragon 685 processor that makes up the core of the tablet. It comes with 6 GB or 8 GB of LPDDR4x RAM along with 128 GB of UFS2.2 storage. There is also the option to add up to 1 TB of storage via external memory cards.

Stay tuned for more on this as it emerges.