Pocketbook announces the InkPad Color 2 e-reader

Pocketbook has just announced a new colour e-reader that uses E INK Kaleido Plus e-paper. This device is designed for reading digital books, manga and other digital content in full and vibrant colour. Users can access the Pocketbook Store to buy and download digital content. Manual page turn buttons on the bottom of the reader will quickly flip through the pages of whatever you want to read. The real power of the Pocketbook is its compatibility with almost every major ebook and audio format; you can even buy EPUB books at other bookstores and use Adobe Digital Editions to transfer them over.

The Pocketbook InkPad Color 2 features a 7.8-inch E INK Kaleido Plus colour e-paper display with a black and white resolution of 1404×1872 with 300 PPI and a colour resolution of 468×624 with 100 PPI. It can display over 4096 different colour combinations. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. All buttons are on the bottom of the device, making the bezels slim and easy to hold. The colour scheme on the front is black and silver on the sides and back platting. There is warm and cool lighting, which can be blended, perfect for reading at night.

PocketBook InkPad Color 2 is reliably protected against water damage according to IPX8 standards. The device withstands immersion in fresh water to a depth of 2 meters for up to 60 minutes without any harmful consequences.

Underneath the hood is a quad-core 1.8GHZ processor, 1GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. This model has no expandable storage, although this should be enough for thousands of books, manga and PDF files. It has a G-Sensor to automatically flip the orientation, USB-C to charge and transfer data and WIFI to access the internet and bookstore. It is powered by a 2900 mAh battery, which should last a month.

PocketBook InkPad Color 2 is the ultimate e-reader for audio enthusiasts. The device supports six audio formats and has a built-in speaker, Bluetooth connectivity, and a Text-to-Speech function. Thanks to the built-in speaker, you can press Play and get lost in your favourite stories without additional devices. The e-reader also features Bluetooth 5.2, ensuring quick and seamless connections to wireless headphones or speakers. Additionally, the Text-to-Speech function enables the e-reader to read any text file with natural-sounding voices aloud, almost transforming it into an audiobook. It supports M4A, M4B, OGG, OGG.ZIP, MP3, and MP3.ZIP.

This colour e-reader is designed for reading books, and users can access the Pocketbook Store to download thousands of books. However, the realm power is sideloaded content, supporting DRM EPUB and PDF files and books you download online. It has extensive support for ACSM, AZW, AZW3, CBR, CBZ, CHM, DJVU, DOC, DOCX, EPUB(DRM), EPUB, FB2, FB2.ZIP, HTM, HTML, MOBI, PDF (DRM), PDF, PRC, RTF, and TXT.

The Pocketbook InkPad Color 2 is available for pre-order from the Good e-Reader Store for $319.99, and will begin shipping at the second week of May, 2023.