PocketBook Basic Lux 4 launched for $109

There is a new PocketBook e-reader device available to buy now. It’s the PocketBook Basic Lux 4 which will be succeeding the Basic Lux 3 that has been available so far.

Sporting compact dimensions that puts it in the same league as say a smartphone, the new Basic Lux 4 sports a 6-inch E Ink display having 212 PPI resolution. The e-paper display is backed by front light technology but, as The eBook Reader blog pointed out, lacks an adjustable color temperature control. Also, lying just below the display are the physical page turn buttons that are reminiscent of its predecessor, or for that matter, most other PocketBook e-reader models out there. Further, at 155 grams, it also is easily among the lightest too.

The e-reader comes with microSD card support which should come in handy given that the onboard storage stands at just 8 GB. Other features include Wi-Fi and a USB-C port, the latter being a healthy upgrade over the microUSB port that the Basic Lux 3 came with. It has Dropbox support too which helps in the wireless transfer of files. Also, with support for 25 e-book formats including the most popular ones, you can rest assured of being able to read almost any content that you can think of. The battery is claimed to last around a month on a single charge.

Interestingly, PocketBook is yet to officially launch the Basic Lux 4 even though the same is already available to buy via the Good e-Reader Store for $109.99. The Basic Lux 4 is conveniently priced at $109 which makes it quite an attractive option in the entry-level e-reader segment, more so given the presence of physical buttons as well as a microSD card slot for storage expansion.