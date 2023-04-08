Pocketbook InkPad 4 with 7.8-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display, IPX8 rating is now shipping

The new Pocketbook InkPad 4 e-reader is now available to buy. The e-reader comes with a 7.8-inch E Ink Carta 1200 display having 1,404 x 1,872 pixels and 300 DPI resolution. There is a touchscreen layer on top for those who prefer on-screen controls though there also are physical buttons too for turning pages, which should be convenient for those who like it that way. Making up the core of the Pocketbook InkPad 4 e-reader is a 1 GHz processor having twin cores. There is 1 GB of RAM onboard along with 32 gigs of storage.

All of this allows for speedy performance while the latest gen E Ink Carta display ensures 20 percent faster page response times and 15 percent better contrast. Then there is the SMARTlight feature that ensures you have the most optimal reading experience even if ambient lighting conditions change. The adaptive front light feature will let you set not only the brightness of the display but also the color temperature as well. That way, you can always set a warm or cool tone as the need might be, and will let you read even in complete darkness without hurting your eyes the least.

Power comes from a 2000 mAh battery which recharges via a USB Type C port. Another cool feature of the InkPad 4 is its IPX8 rating which will keep it safe from damage owing to water seepage. The onboard g-sensor will change the display orientation automatically to match that of the device. Other features of the e-reader include Bluetooth 4.0, Wi-Fi, USB-C, and mono speakers. It runs Linux 3.10.65 which is known to be extremely frugal on battery power.

Good e-Reader is currently accepting orders for the InkPad 4 which is priced at $289.99 and has also begun shipping the device as well. The e-reader is also slated to be available via Amazon and Newegg but not before the end of the month.