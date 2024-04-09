Pocketbook InkPad Eo e-note and e-reader is now available

Pocketbook has just announced its latest generation digital notebook, the InkPad Eo. PocketBook InkPad Eo is a high-end e-note and e-reading device, powered by Android 11, with a large 10.3-inch colour E Ink Kaleido 3 screen, built-in camera and stereo speaker, SMARTIight and a powerful 8-core processor to ensure the impeccably fast work. With a PocketBook stylus, the device is ideal for handwriting and note-taking in a book, drawing and active learning, daily memos and other creative or routine work. It comes with a free stylus and is available at the Good e-Reader Store today for $599.99.

The Pocketbook InkPad EO features a 10.3-inch Kaleido 3-color e-paper screen. The screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. The black and white resolution is 1860×2480 and 300 PPI, which is excellent for reading digital content. The colour resolution is 930×1240 and 150 PPI; the colour screen will be fantastic for comics, manga, and webtoons. It has an intelligent lighting system so users can read during the day in direct sunlight or at night.

Underneath the hood is one of the fastest processors Pocketbook has ever employed in a device. The octa-core 2.3GHZ processor will ensure all your programs and apps launch at lightning speed. There is 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. There is a g-senor, dual-band WIFI, and Bluetooth 5.0 for listening to audiobooks or music; if you don’t feel like using headphones, there are dual stereo speakers. There are four microphones which are suitable for voice communication apps. A USB-C port transfers data from your PC or MAC to the device and charges. It is powered by a 4000 mAh battery, has 191x226x7mm dimensions, and weighs 470g.

This is one of the few Pocketbook devices running Google Android instead of Linux. It has full access to the Google Play Store to download millions of free and paid apps. This is useful for the colour screen since you can download dedicated PDF readers, comic book apps, or graphic novels. If you want to sideload your digital content, this device reads AZW, AZW3, DOC, DOCX, EPUB, MOBI, and many other formats.

One of the strengths of the InkPad EO is it is a digital note-taking product. You can freehand draw, take notes, and annotate, all in vibrant colour. The camera is used for OCR functionality, and you can edit them. You can insert audio notes.



