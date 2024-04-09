Amazon Fire HD 10 is now at it cheapest price this year

How about the latest model of the Amazon Fire HD 10 as your next tablet? It has got a nice 10.1-inch display having full HD resolution and an octa-core processor backed by 3 gigs of memory. Plus, there is 32 GB of native storage that is further expandable to up to 1 TB. Battery life is also a quite decent 13 hours with 4 hours of charging time. Above all, the tablet right now is selling for a nice $94.99. That’s $45 less than the retail price and is the cheapest it has been this year so far. The offer applies to the ad-supported version of the tablet.

With specs as has been mentioned above, the Fire HD 10 certainly isn’t a speed monster but scores heavily as a nice budget tablet having decent specs. You can still play mid-range games without there being any noticeable stuttering. Also, it can be great for streaming media, which makes it a nice option for entertainment. The claimed 13 hours of battery life means you can watch a movie, listen to music or any audiobook, play some games, and still have some juice left as well.

Other specs of the Fire HD 10 include a 5 MP camera on the front for video calls or maybe some occasional selfies as well. The tablet is also Alexa-ready as well which means you can use voice commands to get your job done or your queries answered. Amazon is claiming the tablet is made from 12 percent recycled material while 98 percent of the packaging material is derived from wood-based natural sources and is plastic-free. It Is also compatible with the Made for Amazon Stylus Pen so that you can jot down some quick notes on the tablet as well.

As for its build quality, the latest version of the Fire HD 10 is easily among the most durable out there. Amazon said the tablet is 2.7 times as durable as the Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 (2022) as has been revealed in a tumble test.