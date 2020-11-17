Pocketbook Touch HD 3 Limited Edition Now Available

Pocketbook has just announced the Touch HD Limited Edition that is available now for $189.99 from the Good e-Reader Store. This device has a pearl white back platting and comes with a free high quality blue case. The bumper-case firmly holds the device inside and keeps all the parts of the device safe, including the edges, so you can carry the e-reader in a bag or a backpack without fear of scratching it. The accessory weighs only 80 g and is made of solid polyurethane and microfibre. The model also provides has a 3 year of warranty and comes with a gift box, which is ideal if you are buying it for a friend or loved on.

PocketBook Touch HD 3 combines all the best that a modern e-reader has to offer users. The device features a multisensor 6-inch E Ink Carta HD screen, intelligent SMARTlight technology, and a powerful dual-core processor. Like all PocketBook e-readers, the Touch HD 3 supports the broadest range of formats on the market – 19 book and 4 graphic formats . The device is not only comfortable for reading, but also for listening to audiobooks or music while reading: it supports Bluetooth and 6 audio formats: M4A, M4B, OGG, OGG.ZIP, MP3, MP3.ZIP.

With HZO Protection technology (IPx7 standard), the e-reader is protected from the harmful effects of water. The device can withstand immersion into a fresh water by one meter for up to 30 minutes, which means you can read on the beach or take a bath with no worries about the safety of the device.



