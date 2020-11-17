Penguin Random House, Hachette and Harpercollins most likely to buy S&S

Penguin Random House, Hachette and Harpercollins are the three leading bidders to purchase Simon and Schuster, the 3rd largest publisher in the world. The New York Times is reporting that the sale price is $1.7 billion and the bids must be officially made by Thanksgiving and the deal should be announced a few days later.

Simon and Schuster’s revenue rose 20% last quarter on bestselling titles Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World’s Most Dangerous Man by Mary Trump and Bob Woodward’s Rage. On an earnings call earlier this month, ViacomCBS CFO Naveen Chopra called Simon & Schuster “very valuable.

ViacomCBS, the owners of S&S, put the company on the block in early March before the pandemic hit along with several other assets it considers non-core as looks to build up cash to invest in content and streaming. In late March, it said it had received several dozen inquiries. Those have now been narrowed down with three of the sector’s biggest strategic buyers.

It will be interesting to see who will win the assets. Penguin Random House is the largest publisher, responsible for 1/4 of all books every year. They have the deepest pockets and can afford to spend whatever it takes to buy S&S. Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp., the owner of HarperCollins can also afford it. Vivendi who owns Hachette recently they acquired Editis, a collection of 48 European publishing houses. The deal raised the possibility that the company might look to acquire a U.S. publisher. Vivendi briefly owned U.S. publisher Houghton Mifflin a decade ago.

If the deal can be finalized, it will likely be announced within the next month. The publishing industry has been consolidating for years, primarily because of Amazon.

