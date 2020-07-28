Pocketbook Touch Lux 5 is coming out next week

The Pocketbook Touch Lux series is one of their most popular and their 5th generation e-reader is coming out next week and will cost $129.99. This device is very affordable, has a dual core processor, good battery and supports a myriad of formats.

The Pocketbook Touch Lux 5 has a 6 inch E INK Carta HD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1024×758 with 212 PPI. It has a front-lit display and a color temperature system. Underneath the hood is a dual core 1 GHZ processor, 512MB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage, there is an SD card capable of an additional 32GB. It has a micro USB, WIFI and is powered by a 1,500 mAh battery. Dimensions are 161.3 × 108 × 8 mm and weighs 150g.

It can read most popular ebook formats, such as ACSM, CBR, CBZ, CHM, DJVU, DOC, DOCX, EPUB, EPUB(DRM), FB2, FB2.ZIP, HTM, HTML, MOBI, PDF, PDF (DRM), PRC, RTF, TXT. It also has support for ABBYY Lingvo dictionaries (24 language combinations), English – German, Webster’s Dictionary 1913.

This e-reader comes in black or ruby red. It comes out next week and retails for $129 from the Good e-Reader Store.



