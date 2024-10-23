Praevar to Launch Spectra 6 Based ePoster Displays in Partnership With E Ink

Praevar Corporation, a digital signage technology provider is all set to launch a range of new e-paper displays in partnership with E Ink. DigitalSignageToday reported. The said display is to be used for indoor advertising and is based on the 32-inch E Ink Spectra 6 display technology. Named ePoster, the display is slated for launch in November 2024. The company stated they also have the eLuminex outdoor display series for launch in the first quarter of 2025.

Praevar said they are targeting the paper-based advertising segment with the new ePoster displays. The 32-inch ePoster based on the Spectra 6 displays supports 65,000 colors and will offer a dynamic and rich interface to showcase products or other information. While ePoster is going to be used mainly for indoor advertising, the eLuminex series will largely see outdoor deployment.

The obvious advantage of the e-paper display is its extremely frugal nature when it comes to battery consumption. The ePoster display is going to be battery-powered and will last an entire year on a single charge. The display with its crisp and sharp visuals allows for a truly enticing experience. Replacing the ad with something else is also easy via the accompanying application, something that would have required printing a new set of ads for manual deployment thereafter.

Other advantages of the ePoster include a wide 180-degree viewing angle. At 4 kilos each, the ePoster is also light enough for easy and convenient deployment, negating the need for a specialized setup for the same. It supports Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) which ensures seamless integration with other content management systems as well as updating the content from cloud-based storage.

There is also the option to charge the battery using a 2-inch solar panel or even indoor light. This will lead to even lower operational costs besides making the entire setup more environment friendly as well.

“Collaborating with Praevar on their innovative ePoster solution is a significant step forward in sustainable signage,” Tim O’Malley, AVP for the US regional business unit at E Ink, said in the release. “The integration of our Spectra ePaper technology enhances the visual appeal of digital signage while aligning with our commitment to sustainability. By offering a vibrant, full-color display with minimal power consumption, we help businesses reduce their environmental impact while maintaining high-quality, dynamic content.”