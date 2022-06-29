Previous gen Kindle Paperwhite now on sale for $70

Amazon is now offering the previous generation Kindle Paperwhite for $69.99, which is almost half the usual price of $129.99. This applies to the base model of the e-reader with 8 GB of storage while there are ads shown on the lock screen. The discount applies to the 32 GB model as well which is now priced at $89.99, which is $70 less than the usual price of $159.99.

Both prices are the lowest it has ever been for the Paperwhite which otherwise comes with some nice feature, prime among which is its ability to withstand exposure to water. In fact, $70 for a waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is almost a steal deal. The e-reader also comes with excellent battery life which can easily last several weeks, besides having a 6-inch 300 PPI E Ink display, which makes everything look sharp and crisp.

Another nice quality of the Kindle Paperwhite is its support for audiobooks via Audible. However, you will need a pair of Bluetooth headphones to listen to the audiobooks. The thin and light design is another great quality of the Paperwhite which makes it extremely handy and portable. You can carry on with your reading even for long hours without tiring your arms.

On the whole, those who have been saving for an e-reader off late won’t lament opting for the previous generation Kindle Paperwhite.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.