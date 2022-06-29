New 12th gen Fire 7 tablet all set to go on sale for $60

The all-new Amazon Fire tablet was announced last month. It was also when pre-orders were being accepted, however it is going to be released on June 29, 2022. The new Fire tablet in its 12th generation also shares quite a few similarities with the Fire HD 8 launched in 2020. That includes the same processor and GPU, wireless connectivity, camera setup, and memory.

To elaborate further, it is the MediaTek MT8168V 4 and Mali-G52 3EE MC1 that powers the new 7-inch Fire tablet. There is 2 GB of memory onboard along with native storage of 16 or 32 GB. In both cases, there is the option to add another 1 TB of storage via microSD cards. Further, the tablet supports Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth 5 connectivity. The tablet comes with a mono speaker and runs the latest Fire OS 8 version which comes with new privacy features.

A 7-inch, 1024 x 600-pixel display makes up the front having rather thick bezels on all sides. Ports that the tablet comes with include a USB 2.0 and a Type C port while there also is a 3.5 mm headphone slot as well. The battery takes around 4 hours to recharge and can sustain operations for around 10 hours on a single full charge. A 2 MP camera can be found both at the front and rear.

The tablet weighs a quite convenient 282 grams and is priced at a quite affordable $60. This applies to the model with 16 GB of storage with lock-screen ads. One will have to pay an extra $15 for the ads to be removed. In some ways opting for the 2020 Fire HD 8 can also make sense which is $30 pricier. However, you also get an 8-inch 1280 x 800-pixel display, twice the base storage, a longer lasting battery (up to 12 hours), and stereo speakers. The only downside is that the Fire HD 8 does not feature a headphone slot and runs Fire OS 7.

With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.