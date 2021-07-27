Quirklogic Papyr Writing Tablet has a massive new update

The Quirklogic Papyr is one of the best 13.3 inch digital note taking tablets on the market. It is similar to the Sony Digital Paper or Fujitsu Quaderno in terms of design, but it features innovative collaborative sharing. Connect with your teammates using the InkWorks platform and easily collaborate on shared documents using multiple devices. Everyone can contribute in real-time, from any location, resulting in more engaging and interactive discussions. The company has just released their 1.5 firmware update, which introduces side by side view, landscape orientation and a new lock screen.
NEW FEATURES
- Offline Mode
- Landscape Orientation
- Custom Templates
- Side-by-Side View
- Lock Screen
- Expanded Background Options
- Hide Toolbar Update
- Manual WiFi Network Configuration
Offline Mode
Work seamlessly regardless of connection. With the new Offline Mode, you can make any workbook available whether you’re on or offline. Any edits made while disconnected will instantly sync once connection is restored.
- This only applies to non-shared files
- Users will see a new column in the Mine Library with an icon indicating whether the workbook is available offline
- When offline, users will now see a Mine folder (with an icon indicating files are offline) in their Papyr library
Landscape Orientation
See things from a new perspective and make the most of your screen space. Effortlessly switch from portrait to landscape with the new Landscape Orientation feature.
Custom Templates
Optimize your device with custom templates. Import pdfs to your template library for quick access at any time. Plan, play and track with our new Default Templates. Papyr 1.5 comes loaded with a selection of pre-loaded pages, including daily, weekly and monthly planner layouts.
Side-by-Side View
Stay in flow with Side-by-Side View. Pages will flip in cascading style when in this mode.
Lock Screen
Protect your thoughts, notes, and ideas with Lock Screen. Set a password to ensure no one can access your device without your permission.
Please note: keep your password safe as it is not remotely recoverable.
FEATURE UPDATES
Expanded Background Options – Select PDF files or PNG/JPEG images for a background of one page or entire workbook.
Hide Toolbar Update – Hiding the toolbar will now only hide the top toolbar and not the footer page indicator.
Manual WiFi Network Configuration – Manually add a WiFi network that is not listed in available networks list.
User Preferences – Users can change the location of the menu system to either the left or right in Portrait Orientation and top or bottom in Landscape Orientation.
