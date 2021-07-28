Remarkable 2 vs Fujitsu Quaderno A5 2nd Gen

The Remarkable 2 and Fujitsu Quaderno A5 second generation are two of the fastest E INK writing tablets on the market. These two devices are very similar in terms of the hardware and software experience. They both allow you to freehand draw, take notes, read PDF files and also edit them. Are you on the fence about buying either of these two devices?

The Remarkable 2 features a 10.3 inch E INK display with Canvas 2.0 technology for a better refresh system when viewing PDF files or reading ebooks. It has improved, contrast, making sure it gives a great writing and reading experience. The resolution is the same as the original with 1872×1404 with 226 PPI, it also has multi-point capacitive touch. The screen has 21ms latency, which is very ideal.

Underneath the hood is a 1.2 GHZ dual core processor, 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Remarkable has basically doubled the processor and RAM from the original, but has kept the internal storage the same. Also, the company has decided to forgo a Micro USB port and instead embrace USC-C, which should appeal to the vocal minority that hates having multiple cables. It is powered by a 3,000 mAH battery and one charge should last around three weeks. This device retails for around $475.99.

The Quaderno A5 gen 2 features a 10.3 inch E INK display with a resolution of 1404 x 1872 with 227 PPI. The screen is capacitive, so you can use your finger to interact with it and for the first time, Fujitsu is utilizing a WACOM display. The inclusion of WACOM means that the accompanied stylus never needs to be recharged and many other stylus on the market is compatible, such as the Lamy Al-Star or Remakerable 2 Marker Plus.

One of the most compelling aspect of this device is the new E INK Carta 1250 e-paper technology. It has a thinner film, which results in a wider gamut and higher contrast ratio. It also leverages the same updates of Carta 1200, which provides lower latency when using a stylus, currently it has 30 milliseconds. PDF files will load faster and the pages will turn faster.

Underneath the hood is a Cortex A53 Quad-core 1.8 GHZ processor, 4 GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is good for storing around 10,000 PDF files. It has a USB-C port, which is great for people who want one cable for all of their devices. It has WIFI, Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC support for FeliCa (screen unlock) and NFC Forum Type 4 Tag (easy connection with QUADERNO Mobile App). You will easily get up to 4 weeks of usage before you have to recharge it.

What are the big differences between these two units? The Remarkable 2 has the fastest latency when it comes to drawing, it is around 21 milliseconds from when you touch the screen to when it displays, the Fujitsu is 30 milliseconds. The Remarkable has pressure sensitivity when drawing, an ebook app that reads EPUB books and more advanced writing experience, having more advanced features such as layers. The Fujitsu has split screen view and side by side document engine, so you can have notes on one side and the schedule app on the other. You can also have a PDF file open and have page 1 on one side of the screen and page 2 on the other. Page turn speed is also quicker and more robust.



