Readmoo Mooink Pro 2C is a 13.3 E INK Kaleido 3 E-Note

Mooink is going to be releasing the first 13.3 digital paper using the latest generation E INK Kaleido 3 color e-paper technology. This product is optimized to read A4 documents, the native format for PDF files. Customers can read these docs in full and vibrant colour, in addition to freehand drawing, reading books and listening to audiobooks. This product is in English and is available as a pre-order for $1099.99 from the Good e-Reader Store; it will begin shipping on May 1st, 2024.

The Mooink Pro 2C is a 13.3-inch colour e-note, using E INK Kaleido 3. The resolution of the black and white display is 1650 × 2200 with 206 PPI. The resolution of the color e-paper experience is 825×1100 with 103 PPI, and it can easily display over 4096 different colors. The screen is capacitive, so you can use your fingers to touch UI elements and turn the pages of books or PDF files. There is also full EMR support for the accompanying stylus. This unit has no front-lit display, so ensure you are in a well-lit environment.

Underneath the hood are a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor, 2GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Users can charge their devices and transfer data via the USB-C cable. It has Bluetooth 5.0, and Mooink says that users can connect to a Bluetooth keyboard, Bluetooth headset, and Bluetooth page-turners. You will get around 21 days of battery life, thanks to the 2000 mAh battery.

The Readmoo bookstore is included on the Pro 2C, and around 170,000 Chinese books are available to purchase and download for free. This will also play audiobooks, but you need a pair of Bluetooth wireless headphones. You can draw inside books with the accompanying stylus, and any notes made are automatically synced with the cloud. There is also a dedicated note-taking app with many pens, pencils, highlighters and colours.

The pen has 4096 different levels of pressure sensitivity, so it is easy to draw thick and thin lines based on how hard you press down. The stylus has a side button for erasing. A handwriting-to-text engine is compatible with Cangjie, Express, Zhuyin, Pinyin, and English.

The operating system is Android 9, although it is unknown if you can install your apps. There are various custom settings for this device that you can enable for different types of digital content. This includes default, comics, magazines, picture books, photos, and bold.



