Free E-Books for Amazon Prime Members

Amazon First Reads is a program aimed at Prime members that offers early access to new e-books across many genres, as curated by First Reads editors.

Prime members can choose to download one free e-book every month from a rotating list – though some months that number is bumped up to two—and non-members get them for a discounted price. These e-books can be read on any compatible Kindle device, or via the free Kindle app.

Free Amazon Kindle e-books available in February 2024

This month, you have nine Kindle e-books to choose from. The genre for each of the books is noted above the title, offering a quick way to narrow down your options. If you hover over the “See Editor Notes” under the “Shop Now” button, you’ll be able to read a short synopsis from the First Reads editors who picked the book.

Here are your options for February 2024:

A Friend in the Dark by Samantha M. Bailey— Suspense

Hypnotized by Love by Sariah Wilson— Romance

The Rule of Threes: A Novella by Jeffery Deaver— Thriller

When the World Goes Quiet: A Novel by Gian Sardar— Historical Fiction

The Waltham Murders: One Woman’s Pursuit to Expose the Truth Behind a Murder and a National Tragedy by Susan Clare Zalkind— True Crime

The Canopy Keepers (The Scorched Earth Book 1) by Veronica G. Henry— Fantasy

Hurt Mountain: A Novel by Angela Crook— Family Drama

Don’t Forget Me: A Thriller by Rea Frey— Psychological Thriller

Blank: A Novel by Zibby Owens— Contemporary Fiction

How to get your free Amazon Kindle e-book in February

Step 1: Go to the First Reads landing page to see the full list of e-books available this month.

Step 2: Once you find a book that seems interesting, click the “Shop Now” button.

Make sure you’re not being redirected to the Kindle mobile application, because you won’t see the free book option; instead, use your browser.

Also, make sure you’re not clicking the “Pre-order for…” button, as that will direct you to pay; instead, click the “Read for Free” button under the First Reads banner. This will send the e-book directly to the Kindle linked to your Amazon account.