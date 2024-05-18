Readmoo Mooink Pro 2C Review 13.3 E INK Kaleido 3 E-note Review

The Readmoo MooInk Pro 2C is the first 13.3 E-Note with a Kaleido 3 colour e-paper panel. We have seen this device for over two years at various trade shows with Sony branding, and it was developed in conjunction with Linfiny. Readmoo was the first company that took the risk of bringing a colour e-notebook to the masses, which is fantastic; there are a few important things to note. The UI and all the menus are in Chinese with no English functionality, which is weird because all other Readmoo e-readers have it. You cannot sideload any apps, so you are stuck with the defaults, but the most damning thing, is that you cannot sideload PDF files, since the MooInk 2C lacks a PDF rendering engine.

So why should you buy the MooInk Pro 2C? It has a Readmoo bookstore, where audiobooks, ebooks, and manga can be purchased. All of this content is in Chinese, and there are currently around 170,000 titles. However, you can sideload in your EPUB books to read everything in colour. You can draw inside books with the accompanying stylus, and any notes made are automatically synced with the cloud. There is also a dedicated note-taking app with many pens, pencils, highlighters and colours to choose from. The pen has 4096 different levels of pressure sensitivity, so it is easy to draw thick and thin lines based on how hard you press down. The stylus has a side button for erasing. A handwriting-to-text engine is compatible with Cangjie, Express, Zhuyin, Pinyin, and English.

Hardware

The Mooink Pro 2C is a 13.3-inch colour e-note, using E INK Kaleido 3. The resolution of the black and white display is 1650 × 2200 with 206 PPI. The resolution of the colour e-paper experience is 825×1100 with 103 PPI, and it can easily display over 4096 different colours. The screen is capacitive, so you can use your fingers to touch UI elements and turn the pages of books. There is also full EMR support for the accompanying stylus. The stylus has 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity This unit has no front-lit display, so ensure you are in a well-lit environment.

Underneath the hood are a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor, 2GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this is a tremendous amount of storage to easily house all of your notes, audiobook and ebooks.. Users can charge their devices and transfer data via the USB-C cable. It has Bluetooth 5.0, 3D Gyroscope Sensor and NFC. Mooink says that users can connect to a Bluetooth keyboard, Bluetooth headset, and Bluetooth page-turners. You will get around 21 days of battery life, thanks to the 2000 mAh battery. It has WIFi to buy books from the Readmoo bookstore. The dimensions are 30.3 cm × 22.4 cm × 0.57 cm and weighs 368g.

Software

The MooInk Pro 2C is using a very outdated version of Google Android, version 9. This is terrible, considering most e-notes on the market are at least running Android 12. I guess an older version of Android isn’t that bad, because this device is heavily skinned and you cannot sideload in your own apps or alternative app stores.

There is a six types of presets for various digital content, such as, comics, magazines, picture books, photos, bold. When drawing using the pens, pencils there are 8 colors to choose from, such as red, black, white, yellow, pink cyan. When reading books that are four highlight colours and five colours for taking notes in ebooks.

The entire UI is in Chinese with no option right now for English. On the bottom is where you will visit different aspects of your device, such as library, notes and bookstore and settings. The home screen is the default one, it shows you books you have purchased or are in the process of reading. At the top is the WIFI symbol for your local network and the remaining battery life.

Book Reading

Supports Readmoo e-books: streaming, layout, and audio books (requires Bluetooth audio device) Customized layout: font size, line spacing, horizontal/vertical conversion, single column/double column conversion, left and right borders, alignment, forced black text A variety of built-in fonts, including: Huakang blue and white black, Huakang Ming, Huakang regular, Huakang imitation Song, Siyuan Song, Coriander, Zhuyin Coriander, etc. Import fonts yourself Underline annotation Book content search Built-in English-Chinese/Chinese-English dictionary, online search for web pages, Mengdian, and Wikipedia

Book Layout Single page/double page switching Thumbnail catalog

Book catalog, bookmarks, and graffiti in books (supports stylus)

Page turning gestures: sliding (up, down, left and right), click

Refresh gesture: two-finger slide

Custom page turning block

Reading screen holds vertically/horizontally and automatically rotates

Cross-device cloud synchronization: book files, bookmarks, underlined notes, reading records, and doodles in books

Offline reading (supports cloud synchronization)

Overview page: Displays recently read books/magazines/audiobooks, today’s reading goals and progress, marathon activities and other information

Bookcase management: bookcase switching (books/magazines/series/tags…), filtering, sorting, searching

Family account book loan

Buy books: browse, try out, purchase, and subscribe to e-books (supports credit card binding, stored value, and book redemption)

Experience: Graphical presentation of personal reading records

Can import personal documents, supported formats: EPUB (import from cloud bookcase or USB cable), TXT/DOCX/PDF (import from cloud)

Recently read books book cover with hibernation picture

Wrap Up

Well, a surprise and disappointing at the exact same time A device that took four companies to make, essentially is a flop, and I’ll explain. To start off this train of thoughts there are two disclaimers .

1. You can’t sideload in your own content other than ePub or text

2. The entire device (and every single other moo Ink device) is 100% in Chinese with no language toggle

With that being said, let’s get into it

This is an amalgamation device made from a joint venture between Sony semiconductors japan, ink Taiwan, using a Linfiny shell, being marketed by Readmoo. The unit features the Fujitsu Quaderno A4 shell, with usbc, and Wacom support and NOT the Sony DPT rp1 with active capacitive and micro USB . It has 206 PPI in black and white, even though the lymphony website States 207 ppi, so we are not sure mathematically what happened there.

The pen is the same pen from 2013, and nothing has changed in 11 years, although you can use any pen on the market. There is no glow light, and no speakers, or expandable storage. And the device costs $1,100 USD dollars. The colors are fairly nice, honestly, and the screen feels like it’s right up against the surface as there are no other layers to hinder the quality. It’s also fast as hell, for a device this big, that has no speed modes. It’s incredibly lightweight, and feels good in the hand, the texture of the backing is also very good

I’ve said it a million times, but this unit has the best writing feel of any unit I have ever experienced. The composite graphite nibs up against a plastic gritty screen give you a vibration feedback that resonates through the Pens body.