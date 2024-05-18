Readmoo Mooink Pro 2C Review 13.3 E INK Kaleido 3 E-note Review

The Readmoo MooInk Pro 2C is the first 13.3 E-Note with a Kaleido 3 colour e-paper panel. We have seen this device for over two years at various trade shows with Sony branding, and it was developed in conjunction with Linfiny. Readmoo was the first company that took the risk of bringing a colour e-notebook to the masses, which is fantastic; there are a few important things to note. The UI and all the menus are in Chinese with no English functionality, which is weird because all other Readmoo e-readers have it. You cannot sideload any apps, so you are stuck with the defaults, but the most damning thing, is that you cannot sideload PDF files, since the MooInk 2C lacks a PDF rendering engine.
So why should you buy the MooInk Pro 2C? It has a Readmoo bookstore, where audiobooks, ebooks, and manga can be purchased. All of this content is in Chinese, and there are currently around 170,000 titles. However, you can sideload in your EPUB books to read everything in colour. You can draw inside books with the accompanying stylus, and any notes made are automatically synced with the cloud. There is also a dedicated note-taking app with many pens, pencils, highlighters and colours to choose from. The pen has 4096 different levels of pressure sensitivity, so it is easy to draw thick and thin lines based on how hard you press down. The stylus has a side button for erasing. A handwriting-to-text engine is compatible with Cangjie, Express, Zhuyin, Pinyin, and English.
Hardware
The Mooink Pro 2C is a 13.3-inch colour e-note, using E INK Kaleido 3. The resolution of the black and white display is 1650 × 2200 with 206 PPI. The resolution of the colour e-paper experience is 825×1100 with 103 PPI, and it can easily display over 4096 different colours. The screen is capacitive, so you can use your fingers to touch UI elements and turn the pages of books. There is also full EMR support for the accompanying stylus. The stylus has 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity This unit has no front-lit display, so ensure you are in a well-lit environment.
Underneath the hood are a quad-core 1.8 GHz processor, 2GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, this is a tremendous amount of storage to easily house all of your notes, audiobook and ebooks.. Users can charge their devices and transfer data via the USB-C cable. It has Bluetooth 5.0, 3D Gyroscope Sensor and NFC. Mooink says that users can connect to a Bluetooth keyboard, Bluetooth headset, and Bluetooth page-turners. You will get around 21 days of battery life, thanks to the 2000 mAh battery. It has WIFi to buy books from the Readmoo bookstore. The dimensions are 30.3 cm × 22.4 cm × 0.57 cm and weighs 368g.
Software
The MooInk Pro 2C is using a very outdated version of Google Android, version 9. This is terrible, considering most e-notes on the market are at least running Android 12. I guess an older version of Android isn’t that bad, because this device is heavily skinned and you cannot sideload in your own apps or alternative app stores.
There is a six types of presets for various digital content, such as, comics, magazines, picture books, photos, bold. When drawing using the pens, pencils there are 8 colors to choose from, such as red, black, white, yellow, pink cyan. When reading books that are four highlight colours and five colours for taking notes in ebooks.
The entire UI is in Chinese with no option right now for English. On the bottom is where you will visit different aspects of your device, such as library, notes and bookstore and settings. The home screen is the default one, it shows you books you have purchased or are in the process of reading. At the top is the WIFI symbol for your local network and the remaining battery life.
Book Reading
Wrap Up
Well, a surprise and disappointing at the exact same time A device that took four companies to make, essentially is a flop, and I’ll explain. To start off this train of thoughts there are two disclaimers .
Readmoo Mooink Pro 2C$1099.99
Pros
- First 13.3 Kaleido 3 e-note
- Colours look good
- Comics are amazing
- Fast and Robust
- Lots of internal storage
Cons
- Android 9
- Cannot sideload in apps
- Does not support PDF files
- No Speakers
- Chinese only, no English
