Readmoo to launch the world’s first foldable e-reader featuring 8-inch Gallery 3 display

With foldable smartphones slowly becoming mainstream, maybe it’s time we have foldable e-readers too. That is exactly what Readmoo is aiming to do, which the company said will set a new benchmark when it comes to foldable device technology. The company made the announcement to this effect at the 2023 Touch Taiwan exhibition wherein it stated it has partnered with E Ink Yuantai Technology to launch what undoubtedly is going to be the world’s first foldable e-reader. What’s more, the upcoming e-reader will come with an 8-inch e Ink Gallery 3 display which is sure to enthrall users with its vivid colors and superior refresh rates.

Readmoo’s CEO, Pang Wenzhen, emphasized that meeting readers’ expectations has always been the team’s motivation for achieving its business goals. To enhance the reading experience, the team collaborated closely with E Ink and has kept pace with the development of color e-book readers. Along with offering more vivid color performance, the team aims to introduce a new hardware design. Wenzhen hopes that the 8-inch Gallery 3 folding model will cater to readers’ requirements for both portability and size.

For those not in the knowing, E Ink Gallery 3 is an electronic paper display technology based on the E Ink ACeP™ (Advanced Color ePaper) technology. It uses a combination of four electronic inks (cyan, magenta, yellow, and white) to create vibrant and saturated full-color imaging. This technology has been highly anticipated by readers, and Readmoo has been working closely with E Ink to develop color e-book readers that meet readers’ expectations. At the ongoing Touch Taiwan Smart Display Exhibition, Yuantai Technology is also showing off a prototype of an 8-inch folding panel that incorporates the Gallery 3 technology, providing readers with a chance to experience its application first-hand. The new folding model is designed to address two key reader needs: portability and screen size.

Li Zhenghao, chairman of Yuantai Technology, said: “I am very happy that Readmoo uses the soft E Ink Gallery 3 technology to create a foldable e-book reader. The mechanism design makes the e-book reader more convenient and portable and will bring a new digital reading experience to the public. Through continuous research and development, Etex has once again broken through the limitations of physics and applications, and has developed a number of soft color electronic paper technologies, which is a step closer to E Ink’s vision ‘We Make Surfaces Smart and Green'”.

The idea of a foldable e-reader is interesting as it should make the e-reader more portable and hence easy to carry around. While we already have slim and light e-readers such as the Kindle Paperwhite or the Kobo Libra 2, a foldable device should have more compact dimensions and could easily fit into a pocket as well, something not possible with any e-readers currently available unless it is an E Ink smartphone of the likes of the Hisense A9 Pro.

Unfortunately, more details about the upcoming foldable Readmoo e-reader aren’t available at the moment though there sure is going to be plenty more to share on this in the coming weeks. Stay tuned.