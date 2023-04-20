Onyx Boox speculated to launch a new e-reader, e-note, and E Ink notebook on May 5

Onyx Boox has announced they have a new product launch event lined up on May 5, IT Home reported. The company however isn’t revealing what it plans to launch on that day but has dropped hints of there being several products slated for launch. More specifically, it is at least three E Ink devices that would be launched next month, as is evident from a poster that the company has come up with.

The poster shows the outlines of three distinct product types of different dimensions. While details are missing, those likely are going to be an e-reader, an E Ink tablet, and a notebook. While the company offers an attractive range of e-readers which includes the Boox Leaf 2 or the Tab13, both being the latest in the e-reader and e-note segments from the company, the mention of an E Ink notebook is immensely interesting.

This is also going to be the first time the company is coming up with an E Ink notebook while the segment too is practically non-existent as such. There might be no dearth of e-note devices out there but those essentially are E Ink tablet devices with a detachable keyboard unit that transforms it into a notebook of sorts. However, it remains to be seen if the company is in the process of launching a new e-note device having a larger display or a pure notebook device having an E Ink display. There has been the Modos E Ink laptop concept before though there has been no development with that for quite some time now.

Maybe we will have more on this in the coming weeks. Stay tuned for all the latest developments on this.