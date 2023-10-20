Refurbed latest gen Kindle Oasis now on sale for less than half the price

There are several things going with the Amazon Kindle Oasis, the prime among which is the presence of physical page turn buttons as well as an asymmetrical build. The 7-inch 300 PPI display too is another extremely nice feature of the device. Unfortunately, the Oasis has not been upgraded for over five years now, which has led many to believe a replacement device might not be in the offing after all. In such a scenario, opting for a used Kindle Oasis might make sense instead of a brand new one, more so if you get a great deal that shaves off half of the usual price.

Take for instance a deal listed on Amazon where a used Kindle Oasis is now offered for $154.99, which is 35 percent less than the usual price. Then there is the option to save another 20 percent via trade-in, which means you can get the Oasis for less than half the price if you trade in the right device. Amazon stated the Oasis is certified refurbished and is fully functional, something that applies to the battery as well. Plus, the device has also been updated to run the latest software.

This also happens to be the latest model of the Oasis and has 32 GB of storage onboard. Color options you have with the Oasis include Graphite and Champagne Gold. The device is ad-supported and Wi-Fi enabled while the Wi-Fi + cellular model will set you back a cool $214.99. The cellular model won’t have lock-screen ads as well.

So, if you feel like opting for a certified refurbished Kindle Oasis, here is your chance to pick up one.