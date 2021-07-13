Remarkable adds support for password protected PDF files

Remarkable pushed out an update last month that adds an extra layer of security when it comes to writing and editing sensitive information. You can now password protect PDF documents and keep them away from prying eyes. With the 2.7 update, you can now open, view, and annotate any password-protected PDFs on both your paper tablet and using the Remarkable mobile and desktop apps. The encrypted document will lock again each time you close it, and you can choose to keep the password in place when sharing it using email.

The company has also added 15 new languages to the keyboard, introduced a long-press for typing special characters and improved the highlighter too. The highlighter upgrade is especially compelling. It now has the ability to snap to perfectly fit whatever text you’re working on, making your notes look neater and easier to read and review later. This feature will be great for students or those using their Remarkable for research. To make life easier for you, they also added improved metadata to help keep track of all the documents you’re working on.

