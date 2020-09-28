Good e-Reader

Remarkable introduces Calligraphy pen

By Leave a Comment

Remarkable has just implemented a brand new Calligraphy pen that provides an extra flourish or style to your handwriting, and for working on your cursive. It’s sensitive to direction, which means as you write, the line’s shape and thickness will change based on the Marker’s up and down strokes.

There are some new background templates for making notes. Calligraphy templates help you write cursive with consistent letter height, for neat and professional-looking handwriting. Piano, guitar, and bass note templates also join the library, ideal for composing music. You’ll find some new hexagonal, and honeycomb, templates too.

The settings menu has been given a cleaner look and an improved overview, making it easier to find and adjust individual settings. While the menu looks slightly different, you’ll still find everything right where it should be.

All of these new features are apart of the 2.3 firmware update for the Remarkable 1 and Remarkable 2. You simply need to connect up to WIFI, visit the settings menu and download it.

Share2
Tweet3
Share
Reddit
Vote
WhatsApp
5 Shares

Worldwide Shipping

Quick Shipping on all Orders

Phenomenal Support

Call or SMS (833) 373-2337

Pay with Confidence

We Accept PayPal and Stripe

Daily Deals

Discounts & Daily Sales

X Close
0