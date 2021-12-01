Remarkable users have to accept new terms to get a free subscription

A couple of months ago, Remarkable unveiled their new Connect subscription plan for new users. They have to pay a monthly cost to get access to features such as cloud storage and advanced writing tools, although a free option does exist. Existing Remarkable customers were promised free access to all tiers of access, but many people did not know what to do. Remarkable just sent out an email to all of their customers and have stated that everyone has to accept the new terms and conditions. This email was sent to the email address associated with your Remarkable Account.

There are two membership plans that are currently available for new users. The first paid tier is called Connect Lite and gives you all of your notes in one place and unlimited cloud storage on the Remarkable servers, this costs $4.99 per month. Connect is their highest tier membership and gives you all of your notes in one place, unlimited Remarkable cloud storage, Google Drive and Dropbox integration, handwriting conversion, screen share and more powerful features in the future, this costs $7.99 per month. If you feel a subscription is not right for you, then you can still take notes, read web articles and ebooks, annotate PDFs and organize all your notes on a device designed without distractions with the free plan. In the future the company plans on introducing more paid tools and further integrations. The rollout of their paid membership platform is just the first step. Remarkable has not disclosed what plans they have to expand their paid offerings, but I am sure they want to add more compelling value.

People who have bought and registered a Remarkable before October, 2021 will get access to all of the Connect features for free, but you have to accept the new terms and conditions that were specifically emailed to you.

