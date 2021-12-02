Mudita Pure E In phone shipments begin, after years of delays

Mudita announced they have begun shipping its Mudita Pure E Ink feature phones to its Backers. Shipments began November 30 and should reach the first batch of Backers soon. The company though hasn’t revealed how many they have shipped, but they have told Good e-Reader, that the quantity is extremely low. Most backers won’t be able to receive their phones until at least April of 2022, but it will likely be even longer. Mudita has constantly suffered from production issues and software bugs, neither of which inspires confidence. The Pure was supposed to come out early in 2020, but had significant delays.

The phone in question is unique in that it comes with an E Ink display and follows a minimalist design. It’s a premium offering which greater emphasis on safety as well as user convenience. Towards that the SAR or Specific Absorption Rate value has been kept among the lowest. Couple to that the E Ink display that causes the least strain on the eyes, all of which makes the Mudita Pure among the safest phones around.

Apart from the physical well-being, the Mudita Pure has also been designed around the concept of digital minimalism. In other words, the Mudita Pure isn’t something that will keep pestering users with often unwanted notifications. Rather, there is going to be just the minimum of it, with most being those that matter the most to the user. The phone runs the open-source MuditaOS that has been developed entirely in-house.

The Warshaw-based company also said they are starting small, producing only a limited number of phones at the moment in its European plant. The plan is to ramp up production subsequently on a weekly basis as they go about fulfilling orders they have received from 44 countries worldwide during the initial phase. While the company will be serving almost entirely to its Kickstarter and Indiegogo Backers at the moment, Mudita said they are open to receiving fresh community pre-orders via its official website. These customers will be lucky if they receive them by summer, 2022.

Currently, Mudtia doesn’t even have any phones to send to review websites, such as Good e-Reader, who have been covering this phone, since before it was even listed on crowdfunding sites. I believe that their inventory is so low right now, they are likely just sending out what phones they have to the most vocal backers, to try and silence the bad press.