Rockchip announces three new processors designed for e-readers

Rockchip has announced the launch of a trio of new processors that it said is ideally suited to power future e-reader devices. The range starts with the RKNanoD which is aimed at entry-level devices. Next up is the PX30 for mid-range applications while the RK3566 chipset is designed for high-end e-reader devices.

Elaborating further, the new Rockchip RK3566 is designed to power premium e-reader devices having displays sized 13-inch or higher. In fact, with a display that big, it can also be a notebook, e-note device, or digital signage that the chip will be able to support. Rockchip said the new RK3566 comes with a 4-core A55 architecture processor. Further, the chipset also comes integrated with the G52 GPU as well as an independent NPU that has a computing power of 1Tops. That is not all as the chip is also designed to support low-latency handwriting feature as well, something extremely important for devices such as an e-note.

The Rockchip PX30 with its mid-tier positioning is aimed at devices having displays that range from 6-to 8-inches. That makes it suitable for more compact e-reader devices in the same category as the Kindle. Rockchip said the processor boasts of low power requirements and features a quad-core A35 processor along with integrated Mali-G31MP2 GPU. Rockchip said the PX30 does not feature an external TCON given that it adopts the soft solution processing technology.

Lastly, the Rockchip RKNanoD is aimed at the smaller form-factor devices which can be smart wearables, small e-paper-based devices, e-paper labels, and such. The advantage of the RKNanoD includes extremely low power consumption while still providing the performance of a high order. Plus, the chip support multi-functionality as well. The chip boasts dual-core MCU architecture along with electronic paper hardware TCON.

Rockchip however didn’t reveal what e-reader manufacturers it has tied up with for use of its latest processors or how soon we can expect to see e-readers powered by the latest chips to reach markets.

( Senior Writer ) With a keen interest in tech, I make it a point to keep myself updated on the latest developments in the world of technology and gadgets. That includes smartphones or tablet devices but stretches to even AI and self-driven automobiles as well, the latter being my latest fad. Besides writing, I like watching videos, reading, listening to music, or experimenting with different recipes. Motion picture is another aspect that interests me a lot and maybe I’ll make a film sometime in the future.