Huawei MatePad Paper receives a big discount as part of JD Grand Sale Event

The Huawei MatePad Paper first broke onto the scene on March 24 this year and carried a price tag of 2999 yuan. Just over two months later, the e-note device has been provided a price cut to the tune of 350 yuan so that the e-paper tablet now costs a nice 2649 yuan. The discount is being provided by retailer Jing Dong as part of its 618 Grand Promotion. The discounted price is inclusive of the pen and the leather case as well.

In reality, JD is selling the MatePad Paper for 2799 yuan as part of its annual 618 grand online sale event. There is a further 100 yuan discount applicable while Plus members stand to gain from another discount coupon of 50 yuan. That way, with all freebies included, the MatePad Paper is now being sold for 2649 yuan. The retailer also mentions on its site they ship worldwide though it is not known if there are going to be additional stocks made available during the big sales event. As of this writing, the e-paper tablet remains sold out and there is no word yet as to when it is going to be back in stock again.

The MatePad Paper comes with a 10.3-inch 1872 x 1404 pixel E Ink display while under the hood lies a Huawei Kirin 820E 5G SoC. There is 4 gigs of memory on-board along with 64 GB of native storage. Providing the juice is a 3625mAh battery which Huawei said allows for month-long operations on a single charge. The device supports 10V / 2.25A fast charging via a USB 2.0 port that it comes with. The MatePad Paper also comes with dual speakers and a fingerprint unlocking feature for security.