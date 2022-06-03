Microsoft Surface Laptop Go 2 with 11th gen Intel CPU, 13.5 hrs of battery life launched

As was being speculated, Microsoft took the covers off of its latest Surface offering, the Surface Laptop Go 2. Basically, an entry level laptop device that was conceived to take on the Chromebooks, the Surface Laptop Go 2 is the second generation device that builds upon the original Surface Laptop Go launched a few years back. Or rather, the Go 2 continues with the same basic specification of the original save for a few changes.

The biggest among those is the fitment of the 11th gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 processor which should allow for markedly better performance. The laptop comes in three trims levels – the base model with 4 GB RAM and 128 GB SSD that is priced at $599, the intermediate model with 8 GB RAM and 128 GB of storage priced at $699, and the top-end model with 8 gigs of RAM and 256 GB of storage that will set one back $799.

All models otherwise feature a 12.4-inch PixelSense Display having a resolution of 1536 x 1024 pixels. The display comes with a 3:2 aspect ratio and a maximum brightness setting of 330 nits. The top two models come with a fingerprint sensor integrated within the power button.

For ports, there is the USB-A and USB-C port that the Go 2 comes with, along with a 3.5 mm headphone jack and the Microsoft proprietary charging port. All models come with dual microphones while supporting Bluetooth and Wi-Fi wireless connectivity.

Another interesting development with the Go 2 is that it comes preloaded with Windows 11 this time. This is in contrast to the Windows 10 S that the original Go came with and limited the choice of apps to those from only the Windows Store. With Windows 11 on board, users will get to load more apps including those from maybe Android as well. Battery life meanwhile is quoted to be around 13.5 hours.

Further, the Go 2 also comes with replaceable parts this time which applies to the keyboard and trackpad, the battery, display, and such. Microsoft though has stated all replacement jobs are strictly to be done via the company’s authorized service centers only.

If all of the above sounds appealing enough, head over to the company page where pre-orders are currently being accepted. Shipments start June 7 onwards. Color options include Platinum, Sage, Ice Blue, and Sandstone.