Smartphone grips can be of more convenience when paired with an e-reader

Smartphone grips aren’t anything new. They have been there for a while now and offer a convenient option to hold the smartphone with one hand. However, such grips can make more sense when attached to an e-reader than perhaps on a smartphone. There are several reasons for that.

For one, such grips add to the width of the smartphones even if that is in a very localized manner. This can make the smartphone extremely unstable when placed on a flat surface. More than that, smartphones are used more often and are required to be carried in our pockets while traveling, which is when the grip can make things seem ungainly and inconvenient. Plus, tilting the smartphone in landscape mode, something that we often do, might make the grip to be of little use.

None of these factors are likely to be of much concern when the grip is instead attached to an e-reader such as a Kindle. Since you are more likely to carry your e-reader in your bag than in your pockets, the extra depth that it adds to the overall width of the e-reader shouldn’t be of much concern. Plus, you are more likely to continue with your reading in portrait mode than otherwise, and the grip can make things all the more convenient for you.

What’s more, some of the grips also act as a stand as well, even if those aren’t going to be too stable. Still, those can make sense with an e-reader where you require little screen interaction, save for flipping the pages. So, if you are looking to give your arm some rest, you can always place the e-reader on a flat surface and continue with your reading.

On the whole, while manufacturers market such accessories as smartphone grips, those can be of more convenience when attached to an e-reader instead.

