Save 80% off Kindle Books

Amazon is having one of their Gold Box events, where over 100 Kindle Books are on sale for 80% off. These promotions do not last long and at the time of publication, there is only six hours left to take advantage of the savings. The deal can only be viewed on the Amazon Website and you have to be logged in to make the purchase. Books you buy can then be synced with your Kindle e-reader or various Kindle apps for Android or iOS.

The books on sale are not independent authors for the most part, but are bestsellers from a myriad of publishers. You can find titles from Grand Central Publishing, Little Brown and Co, TOR. Most of the books are Amazon best sellers and you can sort by popular or most sold, so you can ensure that you are buying some quality reads.

Suffice to say, you do not have much time to take advantage of the savings.

