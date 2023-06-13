Sony partners with Readmoo for a new Digital Paper called the Mooink Pro 2

Sony Japan and Linfiny have just developed a new Digital digital paper note-taking device and have licensed it to Readmoo. This company sells e-readers and e-notes in Taiwan. The new product dropped today and is being marketed as the MooInk Pro 2. This device uses the same shell as the Sony DPT-RP1; however, that is the only thing. The entire screen and internals have been upgraded for 2023. This device is ideal for people who speak and read in Chinese, although it does support an English UI. You can purchase this from the Good e-Reader Store for $999.99.

The Readmoo Pro 2 features a 13.3 E INK Carta 1250 e-paper display panel. The only e-notes on the market using this advanced screen tech are the second-generation Fujitsu Quaderno A4 A5 and the Onyx Boox Tab X. Carta 1250 has all of the benefits of Carta 1200, such as an increase of performance across the board by 25% and faster pen input, cutting down the latency when putting stylus to screen. The resolution is 1650 x 2200 with 206 PPI, and no front-light or colour temperature system exists.

The colour scheme is black on the front and back plate; the quintessential Sony button on the top will bring down the menu. It is unclear from the pictures if there is an exposed e-paper or if the screen is flush with the bezel and protected by a layer of glass. The screen has WACOM and support for 4096 degrees of pressure sensitivity; it has a stylus with an eraser on the top. The capacitive touchscreen display means you can swipe, tap and gesture, to turn pages of an ebook or UI elements.

Underneath the hood is a 1.8 GHz x 4 core processor with 2GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It has WIFI for internet access and Bluetooth 5.0 for an external Bluetooth keyboard, Bluetooth headset, Bluetooth page turner, or headphones. NFC unlocks the screen, enabling MIFARE (Taiwan Easy Card) and Felica (Hong Kong Octopus, Japan Suica). A

3D Gyro Sensor will automatically rotate the screen from portrait or landscape modes. USB-C is used for charging the device and transferring data. It is powered by a 2000mAh battery with dimensions of 30.3 cm x 22.4 cm x 0.57 cm and weighs 368g.

The Readmoo MooInk Pro 2 uses Android 9 as the operating system, but it is a skinned UI. It does not appear you can side-load in applications. One of the most compelling aspects is the Readmoo bookstore is preloaded, and you can download over one million audiobooks, ebooks, manga and magazines. There is both an ebook reader and an audiobook player app. The ebook reader app supports EPUB, PDF, TXT and DOCX; you can also sideload in own content. The audiobook player will only play audiobooks downloaded from the Readmoo Store.

The Note taking app is similar to the Sony Digital Papper, and it appears that Readmoo did not make any outward changes. However, Good e-Reader is getting a sample of this product in the next few weeks, and we will provide a comprehensive overview of the entire note-taking and PDF editing experience. I know there is a new word-processing app for a connected Bluetooth keyboard to write on Microsoft Word files.



