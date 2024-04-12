Sony Reader for PC and Reader for Mac Downloads has ended

Sony announced a couple of months ago that its Reader software for PC and MAC has been discontinued on March 31st, 2024. True to their word, the programs are no longer available. This was the primary way users could download firmware updates to their e-readers and sideload books on their devices. Several PRS-T series of e-readers are still in circulation, and some people are using even older models.

One of the downfalls of the Reader Software being ended, is compatibility issues with Adobe Digital Editions. To authorize your e-reader with newer software versions, you need to install the Sony Reader so that Digital Editions can see the device and then transfer EPUB books you purchased from other bookstores. The only way to transfer books is to use 3rd party software such as Calibre to sideload royalty-free books with no DRM.

Luckily, there is another solution. The MAC and PC files are still available on a special Archive server. You can download the latest EXE file for PC. However, newer MAC computers with Apple Silicone cannot run the DMG file since it’s incompatible; however, older MACS with Intel chips should run it fine. Don’t forget that this Sony software is over ten years old.

