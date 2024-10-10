South Korea’s Han Kang wins Nobel Prize in Literature

South Korean novelist Han Kang has won the 2024 Nobel Prize in Literature. This is a historic achievement, as the first South Korean to receive the award. Han was recognized for her “intense poetic prose that confronts historical traumas and exposes the fragility of human life”. Her work spans novels, poetry, and short stories, with a particular focus on the connect points between the body, soul, and trauma.

Han Kang’s 2016 novel The Vegetarian won the Man Booker International Prize. This is perhaps her most internationally recognized work. The novel tells the story of a woman who decides to stop eating meat after a series of disturbing dreams, sparking strong reactions from her family. The Vegetarian dives into themes around societal norms, mental health, and personal autonomy. Han’s exploration of these themes resonates across her body of work, often touching on deeply personal and historical traumas.

Her writing is noted for its lyrical and experimental style, making her a standout figure in contemporary literature. The Swedish Academy praised her innovative approach to prose, which is imbued with sensitivity and a unique understanding of human suffering. This Nobel Prize win solidifies her position as a major voice in global literature- perhaps even opening the doors for further exploration of Korean literature in general.

Han Kang joins the ranks of literary giants, expanding her reach to a broader global readership. As O.A. Scott of The New York Times reflects, “What distinguishes the Nobel isn’t that it singles out the best new poems, novels, essays, and plays… it consecrates great writers, compiling not a canon but a pantheon, not a reading list but a roster of immortals.”