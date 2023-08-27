Study: Sports, Diet and Reading all lead to smarter kids

Just in time for school, a new study shows how the combination of reading, a good diet, and playing organized sports can increase a child’s thinking abilities.

For two years the Scientists at the University of Eastern Finland followed 504 children between the ages of 6 and 9. The study found that the children who spent more time reading and playing on sports teams were able to develop better cognition than those who focused on other activities. The best results came with a diet consisting of low fat milk, fish, vegetables, fruit, berries, and high-fiber grain products were included.

On the other hand, a decrease in cognition was found that when children spent more time doing random unsupervised physical activities, or aimlessly using a computer and playing video games. According to brainfacts.org,“Just 10–20 minutes of violent gaming can increase activity in the brain regions associated with arousal, anxiety, and emotional reaction, while simultaneously reducing activity in the frontal lobes associated with emotion regulation and executive control”.

Although the study showed that cognitive development is hindered when the child’s screen time is without purpose, according to Brain&Life, not all gaming is bad. Video games can actually help brain development in a number of positive ways, such as enhanced visual perception, improved ability to multitask, and better information processing. “In a way, the video game model is brilliant,” says Judy Willis, M.D. “It can feed information to the brain in a way that maximizes learning.”

The study also examined the impact structured play. ‘”Play” is the way children learn to think about the world around them.’ Structured play, such as doing a puzzle or playing a team sport teaches children about problem-solving, goal setting team work and how to overcome obstacles along the way.”, according to Bricks for Kids. As opposed to “free play” in which children play without any specific goal or rules, the study showed a difference in the intellect of the participants.

Researchers were not certain of why that is, as both styles of play have positive attributes, however then disused it could possibly be that structured play allows for “increased opportunities for motor learning and cognitively challenging activities leading to favorable neural adaptations and increased social interaction and goal orientation.”

As reported by CNBC, “Kids who play youth sports often have higher self-esteem and lower rates of anxiety and depression than their peers, according to the National Institutes of Health. Team sports especially offer a mental health boost by blending physical activity with social development.”