14 of the Best Manga You Should Read in 2023

As manga tops the list in NPD BookScan reports 2022 contributing to its popularity, here’s the list of its must-reads to try in 2023:

Blue Lock

As Japan finished 16th in the FIFA world cup in 2018, the country’s football association aims to augment the team by hiring professional Ego Jinpachi. Read his plan to create the best striker worldwide as he launches a secret project called “Blue Lock” featuring Isagi Yoichi and 299 other strikers.

Chainsaw Man

A young man (Denji) living in a world of monsters called Devils gets betrayed and killed by hooligans when his friend Pochita, a devil-dog, steps in and fuses with his soul to save his life. Denji then gets reborn as a chainsaw man.

One Piece

Monkey D. Luffy, along with his other pirate companions, goes on a hunt to find the treasure trove called One Piece in the dangerous Grand Line to become the new pirate king.

Goodbye, Eri

Yuta’s mother asks him to film her final days as she’s dying due to an illness. He captures all the moments to make a movie and adds a bit of fantasy to the end, which receives backlash from critics. As the criticism disappointed Yuta, he decided to take his life until he met Eri, who encouraged him to give the movie another try.

Slam Dunk

Rejected by 50 girls in junior high, Sakuragi Hanamichi aims to win a girl’s (Haruko Akagi) heart in high school. To impress her, he joins the basketball team only to find out that he likes the sport.

Tokyo Revengers

Takemichi Hanagaki gets the opportunity to alter his ex-girlfriend Hinata Tachibana’s fate, who died in a gang dispute by the Tokyo Manji Gang. Read the turns of events as he travels 12 years to the past to change the destiny.

The Summer Hikaru Died

Living in a village, Yoshiki and Hikaru were best buddies who did everything together until one day, Hikaru vanished to the mysterious and forsaken mountain and returned as a completely different person.

Kakegurui

The entire premise of the manga is placed on the Hyakkaou Private Academy. A school for the elite where the children of the higher casts are taught how to advance in life through deception and lying, pupils in Hyakkaou do their best to come up with the most impressive trick and defeat fellow students in casinos gambling clashes.

Welcome to Demon School!

Iruma-Kun – 14-year-old Iruma Suzuki gets sold to a demon named Sullivan by his inconsiderate parents. His life takes a new turn as the demon adopts him and enrolls him in Babyls School for Demons, where he is the headmaster.

Oshi no Ko

Countryside gynecologist and fan Gorou Amemiya promises a safe delivery to the sixteen-year-old pregnant pop idol Ai Hoshino. However, in a surprising turn of events, he ends up dying and being reborn as Aquamarine Hoshino, the idol’s son.

A Condition Called Love

Sixteen-year-old Hotaru isn’t much interested in love until she witnesses a breakup of a boy from school. As he sits in the snow all alone, Hotaru shares her umbrella, and her love journey starts.

Wolf Girl and Black Prince

To impress her new friends, Erika Shinohara takes a picture of a stranger and denotes him as her boyfriend. She requests him to keep her secret and tag along unless the stranger, Kyouya Sata, asks her to be his “dog” in return.

Is Love the Answer?

Is Love the Answer is about a young woman named Chika who discovers herself to be on the asexual spectrum and how it’s absolutely normal.

Insomniacs After School

Suffering from Insomnia, Ganta Nakami discovers the school observatory (formerly used by the Astronomy club) as the perfect place to nap. However, there he meets Isaki Magari, a fellow insomniac with similar struggles.

