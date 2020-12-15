Supernote A5X is now available for pre-order

Supernote has been rumored to be developing a second generation A5 10.3 inch digital note taking device for the past six months. It looks like the company has attained all of the regulatory certifications and the A5X is now available for pre-order from Good e-Reader for $449 and it ships in the middle of January 2021.

The brand new Supernote A5X is running Google Android 8.1 and comes preloaded with the Kindle App, Libby and other popular apps will be available soon. This device features a 10.3 inch E NK Mobius touchscreen display with a resolution of 1404×1872 with 226 PPI. This device is geared towards taking digital notes, editing PDF files and reading ebooks. It comes with a self-repairing film on the front of the screen, so you can draw as hard as you want, and the screen will never be damaged. This is great because all of the different stylus that are available have the new ceramic nibs.

Underneath the hood is a quad-core Cortex A35 processor, 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. You can access the internet via WIFI 2.4/5 and it has Bluetooth 5.0. It is powered by a 3,800 mAh battery. It supports USB-C for transferring documents and charging.

Although this model comes with Android 8.1, you cannot sideload apps. Supernote has stated that they will be issuing future firmware updates with apps that are optimized for the A5X/A6X. Kindle is already available. Goodreads and Overdrive Libby are the next apps that will be available soon.

