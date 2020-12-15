Xiaomi Mi Book Reader Pro is now avaialble

The Xiaomi Mi BooK Reader Pro is now available for around $169 USD and is primary geared towards a Chinese audience. The first generation e-reader was 6 inches and this one has a much larger 7.8 inch display. The specs on the new model absolutely trounces the original model and is a worthy upgrade for those of you that want to read on a much larger screen.
The new Mi EBook Reader Pro employs an E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1874×1404 and 300 PPI. It has a front-lit display with a combination of white and amber LED lights, with 24 total. Underneath the hood is a quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, and 32 GB RAM; the regular model had 1 GB RAM and 16GB storage. It is powered by a 3,200-mAh battery can apparently deliver up to 70 days of life on standby. This e-reader has Android 8.1 and USB-C
Reading ebooks is important, there is a built in digital bookstore, with all of the latest bestsellers in Chinese. It supports EPUB, PDF, TXT, EXCEL, PPT and Docs.
Michael Kozlowski is the Editor in Chief of Good e-Reader. He has been writing about audiobooks and e-readers for the past ten years. His articles have been picked up by major and local news sources and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times.