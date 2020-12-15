Xiaomi Mi Book Reader Pro is now avaialble

The Xiaomi Mi BooK Reader Pro is now available for around $169 USD and is primary geared towards a Chinese audience. The first generation e-reader was 6 inches and this one has a much larger 7.8 inch display. The specs on the new model absolutely trounces the original model and is a worthy upgrade for those of you that want to read on a much larger screen.

The new Mi EBook Reader Pro employs an E INK Carta HD display with a resolution of 1874×1404 and 300 PPI. It has a front-lit display with a combination of white and amber LED lights, with 24 total. Underneath the hood is a quad-core processor, 2 GB RAM, and 32 GB RAM; the regular model had 1 GB RAM and 16GB storage. It is powered by a 3,200-mAh battery can apparently deliver up to 70 days of life on standby. This e-reader has Android 8.1 and USB-C

Reading ebooks is important, there is a built in digital bookstore, with all of the latest bestsellers in Chinese. It supports EPUB, PDF, TXT, EXCEL, PPT and Docs.

