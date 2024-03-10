Supernote A5X2 not available until Spring 2024

Ratta Supernote has confirmed that the upcoming Supernote A5X2 digital notebook will not be available until spring 2024. The A5X is also virtually discontinued; no more units will be manufactured. The company has seen delays with most of their upcoming products, even the A6 Nomad is still in pre-orders and there is no estimated date yet when the product will ship out.

Not much is known about the tech specs of the A5X2 since the company is not taking pre-orders for it yet, and there is not a product page for it yet. We know it will cost $413 and have a 10.3-inch screen. I surmise that it will be using Carta 1250 instead of the latest generation Carta 1300 because Supernote is a small company and likely cannot devote the engineering power to using mostly unproven tech, with only two products on the market employing the technology.

