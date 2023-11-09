Supernote A6 X2 will be released by the end of the year

Supernote has announced they are working on two new devices, the Supernote A6 X2 and the Supernote A5 X2. The A6 X2 will be released sometime in November or December, while the A5 X2 will be released sometime in early 2024. They will also release an A4 model with a 13.3-inch screen sometime in 2024.

The Supernote A6 X2 will feature a 7.8-inch screen with a new texture screen protector attached to it from the factory. It will dual-boot into Android or Linux, providing more software options. The body will be made with sustainability in mind and use recycled materials, and the battery will be replaceable. Word has it that a new rail system has been developed for the case to attach better. The USB and power buttons will be reinforced since the previous generation used flimsy materials prone to cracking.

The company has not disclosed much about the A6 X2, and to my knowledge, the FCC paperwork hasn’t even been submitted yet, so we don’t know what type of E INK screen they are using if it has a lighting system for reading at night or even hardware upgrades. The upcoming A5 X2 will have the same textured screen be made of recycled materials and will have a 10.3-inch screen.

