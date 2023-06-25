Survey: ‘Reading’ a top choice as an affordable way to relax this summer

Summertime is all about kicking back, relaxing and escaping from the bump and grind of everyday life. When it comes to summer entertainment there are lots of options, from outdoor concerts to eating out on a patio. However, with many people watching their spending at the moment, more of us are choosing accessible and affordable ways to unplug and unwind, such as relaxing with a good book under a tree at a local park, or heading to the beach.

A May 2023 UK survey shared by Publishers Association showed that more people plan to escape into books this summer than other activities. The survey asked 2,271 adults to rank their current preferences for escapism; browsing social media, using streaming services, listening to the radio, going to a bar, going to the movies, or reading. The top choice was watching television, with choosing to read a book coming in second place.

With current the economic climate and rates of inflation it makes complete sense why people are choosing less costly ways to spend time relaxing this summer. When the choice is between being able to buy groceries or have a night out at the movies or pub, many people are trying to find affordable summertime entertainment. If you are already paying for a streaming service, such as Netflix, there’s no extra cost to curling up on the couch and watching a movie at home.

It also doesn’t help that along with most things, the price of movie tickets and eating out have also increased. With food costs being up by approximately 8% already in 2023, many restaurants had no choice but to increase their prices, with the buck stopping at the customer. Theatre tickets have also increased. According to a New York Times article May 2023, Post Pandemic theatres are struggling and some are carrying massive debts. As such, some theatres are testing out new and complex pricing strategies, which have been off putting to movie goers.

The world’s largest cinema chain, AMC Entertainment, is experimenting with “sightline” pricing. Depending on the location of the seats, movies goers are offered different rate, for example, seats in centre middle have an up charge fee and nose-bleed seats on the sides offer a discount. In addition, chains have started to charge higher fees for opening weekends. When this was annouced earlier this year, many celebertites raised concerns, including actor Elijah Wood.

Despite economic influences, reading has always been a popular summer past time for many people. Many of us take a vacation during the warm summer months, and even if we are choosing to stay closer to home and take day trips, it’s very easy to load our e-readers with exciting new releases or toss a couple of paper backs into our beach bag and go.