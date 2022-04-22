Take a look at illustrator Alan Lee’s Lord of the Rings limited edition box set

The Lord of the Rings is undoubtedly one of the best tales ever written, be it in the fantasy genre or all of literature overall. Filmmaker Peter Jackson fleshed out the world created by J. R. R. Tolkien incredibly well in his 2001-2003 movie adaptations. The three-part epic fantasy adventure has taken its position in the highest ranks of cinematography, earning almost twenty Oscar awards in various categories. One of those prize-winning categories included design and the winner who received the Oscar award was illustrator Alan Lee.

Lee is responsible for much of the concept art, visuals, and illustrations in both the books as well as the movie adaptations of The Lord of the Rings. It is only fitting that he partnered up with The Folio Society to create a unique, premium, limited edition of Tolkien’s novels. No expenses were spared in the making of this deluxe box set. Starting from the satin ribbon markers to the leather and cloth quarter binding blocked in silver, this is the most lavish print of Tolkien’s works.

Once you’ve absorbed the splendid outsides of these tomes, you will be mesmerized by what’s on the insides. Again, this exclusive box set left no holes barred in its lavish design. There are beautiful illustrations from Alan Lee covering many of the silver-topped pages. The pages themselves are luxurious, featuring 1,504 leaves of high-quality Munken Pure paper. The Folio Society has only printed one thousand units of The Lord of the Rings (Limited Edition).

Of course, there are other bonus features included with the three volumes. The set includes handmade cloth sleeves for the books, a handmade slipcase, and an additional pair of maps drawn by Christopher Tolkien. Alan Lee has also written a new preface for this limited edition and has signed every single set. The total cost of acquiring such a grand edition of the legendary Lord of the Rings series is set at £1,000 or $1,500. If you’re a big enough fan and have the coin, you can purchase The Lord of the Rings (Limited Edition) from The Folio Society on their website.