The Best e-Reader for Every Budget

Over a hundred new e-readers were released in 2024, and it can be daunting to figure out which is best for your needs. Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, Onyx Boox, and others prioritize marketing their most expensive units, citing all available features. However, there are tons of e-book readers out there for every budget.
The first thing you need to look for is the screen size. Do you want an ultra-portable device with a 6-inch screen or smaller? How about a 7-—to 8-inch device that can fit in a bag and be brought to work? What about a productivity device such as the Kindle Scribe or various Boox models with 10-—to 13-inch screens?
Most e-readers have WIFI internet access to buy e-books right on the device. Android e-readers with Google Play use WIFI to download and install apps. Some e-readers have WIFI but no bookstore or apps on the device. They use WIFI to fetch firmware updates. Modern e-readers such as the Kindle, Kobo, Nook, Pocketbook, and Boox have Bluetooth available for audiobooks: pair wireless headphones or a speaker to listen to them.
Internal storage is also something to consider. Most entry-level e-readers have anywhere between 8GB and 16GB of storage, which is good enough for a thousand e-books. Mid-range models typically have 16GB to 32GB of storage, and the most expensive ones have 128 GB. Some brands offer SD cards for additional storage, such as Boox, Meebook, and Pocketbook. Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Kobo do not have expandable storage.
Do you read at night? Most modern e-readers have a front-lit display with white LED lights that illuminate the screen and not into your eyes like a smartphone or tablet. Some brands even offer a color temperature system with amber LED lights. Mixing the two with a slider bar allows you to blend them for your ideal screen brightness. Some mid-level and high-end e-readers also have an ambient light sensor to adjust the screen’s brightness based on the environment.
Best Budget-Friendly Options
Introducing the top e-readers around $129 or less.
Amazon Kindle – $109.99
Pocketbook Basic Lux 4 – $109.99
Kobo Clara BW – $129.99
Mid-Range Marvels Under $200.00
Exploring e-readers with the best value for money
Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition – $189.99
Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 Plus – $179.99
Pocketbook Verse Pro Color – $169.99
High-End E-Readers Over $200
E-readers for serious readers and collectors!
Amazon Kindle Colorsoft – $280.00
Kobo Libra Colour – $219.99
Boox Go Color 7 – $249.99
Final Thoughts and Recommendations
I have reviewed all of the e-readers on the list, and they meet the Good e-Reader list of heavily approved products. I would never recommend anything that I thought was a terrible product, and no matter which one you buy on this list, you should get an excellent e-book reader.
Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Kobo have bookstores on their devices. You can often buy e-books and audiobooks so you can read and listen. Pocketbook has a small bookstore, but the real power is its ability to handle most e-book formats, making it perfect for sideloading. Boox power is Android and Google Play, allowing users to craft their own experience.
Soon, we will offer another post in this series, except I will focus on e-notebooks and writing tablets. Drop a comment below and let me know if you agree or disagree with any of my recommendations.
Michael Kozlowski is the editor-in-chief at Good e-Reader and has written about audiobooks and e-readers for the past fifteen years. Newspapers and websites such as the CBC, CNET, Engadget, Huffington Post and the New York Times have picked up his articles. He Lives in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada.