The Best e-Reader for Every Budget

Over a hundred new e-readers were released in 2024, and it can be daunting to figure out which is best for your needs. Amazon, Barnes and Noble, Kobo, Onyx Boox, and others prioritize marketing their most expensive units, citing all available features. However, there are tons of e-book readers out there for every budget.

The first thing you need to look for is the screen size. Do you want an ultra-portable device with a 6-inch screen or smaller? How about a 7-—to 8-inch device that can fit in a bag and be brought to work? What about a productivity device such as the Kindle Scribe or various Boox models with 10-—to 13-inch screens?

Most e-readers have WIFI internet access to buy e-books right on the device. Android e-readers with Google Play use WIFI to download and install apps. Some e-readers have WIFI but no bookstore or apps on the device. They use WIFI to fetch firmware updates. Modern e-readers such as the Kindle, Kobo, Nook, Pocketbook, and Boox have Bluetooth available for audiobooks: pair wireless headphones or a speaker to listen to them.

Internal storage is also something to consider. Most entry-level e-readers have anywhere between 8GB and 16GB of storage, which is good enough for a thousand e-books. Mid-range models typically have 16GB to 32GB of storage, and the most expensive ones have 128 GB. Some brands offer SD cards for additional storage, such as Boox, Meebook, and Pocketbook. Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Kobo do not have expandable storage.

Do you read at night? Most modern e-readers have a front-lit display with white LED lights that illuminate the screen and not into your eyes like a smartphone or tablet. Some brands even offer a color temperature system with amber LED lights. Mixing the two with a slider bar allows you to blend them for your ideal screen brightness. Some mid-level and high-end e-readers also have an ambient light sensor to adjust the screen’s brightness based on the environment.

Best Budget-Friendly Options

Introducing the top e-readers around $129 or less.

Amazon Kindle – $109.99

Sale All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (16 GB) – Our fastest Kindle ever, with new 7" glare-free display, and weeks of battery life – Without lockscreen ads – Black The Kindle 11th generation 2024 model is a re-release of the Kindle that came out in 2022. There aren’t many processor, RAM, and storage upgrades. However, it does have a bright front-light display for reading at night; Amazon says it’s 25% brighter. It also supports more WIFI protocols, is made with 75% recycled plastic, and is lighter.

Pocketbook Basic Lux 4 – $109.99

Kobo Clara BW – $129.99

Kobo Clara BW | eReader | 6” Glare-Free Touchscreen with ComfortLight PRO | Dark Mode Option | Audiobooks | Waterproof | 16GB of Storage | Black What are the major selling points behind the Clara BW? Aside from the Carta 1300 screen, it has a sunken bezel and no glass. This ensures no glare when reading outside in direct sunlight—Ditto with overhead bright lights. I have always liked this type of e-reader design since fonts and text on the screen look better at 300 PPI when reading. Text pops better; glass tends to defuse text. Suffice it to say that the Clara BW is one of the best e-readers around.

Mid-Range Marvels Under $200.00

Exploring e-readers with the best value for money

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition – $189.99

All-new Amazon Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (32 GB) – Our fastest Kindle with auto-adjusting front light, wireless charging, and weeks of battery life – Metallic Jade The Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition 12th Generation offers some welcome upgrades over the regular Paperwhite. Wireless charging, auto-adjusting front light, expanded storage capacity, and ad-free experience. If you love to read on a Kindle and have the additional $40, the Signature Edition is a worthwhile splurge.

Barnes and Noble Nook Glowlight 4 Plus – $179.99

Barnes & Noble NOOK GlowLight 4 Plus eReader 7.8"" 32GB BNRV1300 Waterproof (Renewed), Black Barnes and Noble most premium e-reader with a well-thought-out design. It has a large 7.8-inch e-paper display with a matte screen protector installed at the factory to reduce glare. It is waterproof and has audiobook functionality and page turn buttons to make ebook reading enjoyable.

Pocketbook Verse Pro Color – $169.99

High-End E-Readers Over $200

E-readers for serious readers and collectors!

Amazon Kindle Colorsoft – $280.00

Sale Introducing Amazon Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition Essentials Bundle including Kindle Colorsoft Signature Edition (32GB)- Black, Plant-Based Leather Cover-Jade and Wireless Charging Dock The Amazon Kindle Colorsoft is a new color e-reader designed specifically for reading e-books. It is the first device from Amazon to feature a color e-paper screen, making it easy to read various types of digital content, including comics, magazines, manga, and webtoons. Amazon said it was 25% quicker on this model than the previous generation Paperwhite.

Kobo Libra Colour – $219.99

Kobo Libra Colour | eReader | 7” Glare-Free Colour E Ink Kaleido™ 3 Display | Dark Mode Option | Audiobooks | Waterproof | Black The Rakuten Kobo Libra Colour is likely one of the best e-readers and e-notebooks on the market. It utilizes the latest generation E INK Kaleido 3 e-paper technology, which makes the screen vibrant. There are several major selling points behind this new device. It has a 35% larger battery than the previous generation, Libra 2; it has physical page-turn buttons, Google Drive, and Dropbox to access cloud storage and capability with the Kobo Pencil 2 to conduct highlights and write notes in ebooks.

Boox Go Color 7 – $249.99

BOOX Tablet Go Color 7 ePaper E Ink Tablet 4G 64G Front Light (Black) The Onyx Boox Go 7 Color is a brand-new e-reader for 2024. This model is a dedicated book reader with the latest generation of e-paper, Kaleido 3. The screen can display over 4,000 colors, making it ideal for reading digital content such as comics, magazines, webtoons, and PDF files. The big selling points are the physical page-turn buttons, Android 12, Google Play, and a thin design, making it portable.

Final Thoughts and Recommendations

I have reviewed all of the e-readers on the list, and they meet the Good e-Reader list of heavily approved products. I would never recommend anything that I thought was a terrible product, and no matter which one you buy on this list, you should get an excellent e-book reader.

Amazon, Barnes and Noble, and Kobo have bookstores on their devices. You can often buy e-books and audiobooks so you can read and listen. Pocketbook has a small bookstore, but the real power is its ability to handle most e-book formats, making it perfect for sideloading. Boox power is Android and Google Play, allowing users to craft their own experience.

Soon, we will offer another post in this series, except I will focus on e-notebooks and writing tablets. Drop a comment below and let me know if you agree or disagree with any of my recommendations.

