A Reader’s Recommendation: Nicholas Stuart Gray “The Stone Cage

In a comment on a recent post about fairy tales being retold, a reader with the username Red Admiral recommended Nicholas Stuart Gray’s 1963 novel, “The Stone Cage,” which he read as a child. This recommendation piqued my curiosity, so I did what any avid reader would do: I searched for the book on Google. Unfortunately, it is no longer in print, but I was able to borrow it from my library.

After reading the summary on the cover, I was convinced I would enjoy it, and I was excited to get it home to read. The book had that familiar smell of an old novel, which was even more appealing. I was particularly intrigued that the protagonist is a cat—not just any cat, but Tomlyn, the apprentice witch cat of Mother Gothel. Yes, that witch! The very one who kept Rapunzel in a stone cage at the top of a tall tower.

Rapunzel was not one of my favourite fairy tales growing up, though I’m not sure why. I suppose I preferred several others a little more. However, I didn’t want that to cloud my judgment about this book, so I decided to give it a chance. To be honest, I don’t remember much about the original story apart from the fact that she grows her hair to be rescued. But I do love a good makeover story, as it allows me to see things from a different perspective.

Let’s dive in. Perhaps best known for his books “The Seventh Swan” and “Grimbold’s Other World,” Nicholas Stuart Gray, born Phyliss Loriot Hatch in 1912, was a transgender British author and playwright who passed away in March 1981. He often wrote continuations or adaptations of fairy tales, such as “The Further Adventures of Puss in Boots,” and is credited with 29 novels.

“The Stone Cage” is a retelling of Rapunzel from Tomlyn’s point of view. It is dark and painful, and it brings tears to my eyes as I write this review because it reminds me of the cruelty and kindness that can exist in the hearts of humankind. The witch shows no empathy when she forces a father to give up his only daughter, creating a riveting yet disturbing narrative. The ongoing rivalry between the cat and the bird to gain the witch’s favour is the best part of the book; it’s like watching two children compete for attention from their parents. It is both dark and comical at the same time. It left me wondering if the underlying theme of the book poses the question of whether pets are victims of Stockholm syndrome. Why is there so much loyalty between the witch and her pets when she is undeserving of it?

The book is well-written and flows nicely. The pace is quick, considering the actual events take place over a long time.

The only drawback is that it was written in 1963, and some of the terms and situations feel outdated in the modern world. That is somewhat expected. I believe in leaving literature as it was intended during its time. However, I would love for someone to rewrite some of these classic stories with a modern twist, continuing what Mr. Gray started.

Thank you to my reader for recommending this book; it was an excellent choice, and I look forward to reading more suggestions from our audience.