The Top 10 best stylus for your E INK E-Note for 2020

There are hundreds of stylus that are designed for WACOM enabled E INK digital note taking devices. There have been dozens of new devices that have been released this year, such as the Remarkable 2, Onyx Boox Note Air and the Supernote A6X. A good stylus is critical for freehand drawing, taking notes or editing a PDF file. Most devices come with a free stylus, while others offer a premium experience. Today, Good e-Reader is proud of our latest video that showcases the top 10 stylus of 2020.

Our list takes a look at the stock stylus that ships with the Remarkable 1, Remarkable 2, Onyx Boox Note Air, SuperNote A6X, Onyx Boox Max Lumi and other devices from iReader and Xiaomi. We also look at the premium offerings such as the Marker Plus, Marker Signature, Heart of Metal and tons of others. The best stylus that made our list have good weight, solid nibs and are a joy to write with.

